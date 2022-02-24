Atkinson leads Irish past Orange

SOUTH BEND – Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 20 points with a career-high 17 rebounds to lead Notre Dame to a 79-69 win over Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Atkinson made four free throws and Blake Wesley three in the final 63 seconds as the Irish scored the last seven points of the game while the Orange missed their last three shots and had a turnover after Cole Swider's jumper made it 72-69 with 1:30 to go.

Nate Laszewski scored 17 points for the Irish (20-8, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who reached 20 wins for the 16th time in coach Mike Bey's 20 seasons. It is also their second-most league wins in their nine seasons in the ACC. Cormac Ryan added 16 points, Wesley had 13 and Prentiss Hubb had 10 assists and eight rebounds to go with six points.

No. 7 DUKE 65, VIRGINIA 61: In Charlottesville, Virginia, A.J. Griffin hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored on a drive after making just one basket in the first 36 minutes to lead the Blue Devils.

Griffin's first 3 gave Duke (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 55-51 lead with 3:39 to play. His next one made it 58-53 with 2:41 left, and his drive made it 60-55 with just over two minutes to play. Trevor Keels' basket with 56 seconds left and a free throw were just enough to finish it.

Kihei Clark made a career-best six 3-pointers, all in the first half, and scored a career-high 25 points for the Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7). They were trying to sweep the season series after winning 69-68 at Duke on Feb. 7.

MICHIGAN 71, RUTGERS 62: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, freshman Caleb Houstan scored 13 of his career-high 21 points in the second half as the Wolverines won without head coach Juwan Howard, who was serving the first of a five-game suspension.

Former longtime Saint Joseph's coach and current Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli filled for Howard. Howard was suspended for the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten after hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in the head during the handshake line after a loss Sunday. In addition, Michigan players Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate were suspended for Wednesday's game.

Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten).

Women

No. 7 UCONN 69 MARQUETTE 38: In Hartford, Connecticut, Evina Westbrook came off the bench to score 17 points as the Huskies secured the Big East's regular-season title.

Azzi Fudd added 13 points for UConn (20-5, 14-1).

Lauren Van Kleunen had 12 points for Marquette (18-9, 11-7). Former Homestead player Karissa McLaughlin scored five points for Marquette.

BALL STATE 64, WESTERN MICHIGAN 56: In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Annie Rauch had a game-high 22 points, and Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman added 18 as the Cardinals (16-10, 9-7 Mid-American Conference) won their second straight over the Broncos this week. Trailing 45-44 with 3:56 remaining in the game, Ball State outscored the hosts 20-11, with Freeman scoring six points. Ball State beat Western Michigan 73-67 on Monday in Muncie.