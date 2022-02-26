No. 10 IU comes up short on road to No. 13 Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Katie Benzan made a floater with 11.8 seconds to play to put Maryland up by three, and the No. 13 Terrapins held on for a 67-64 victory over No. 10 Indiana on Friday night when Nicole Cardano-Hillary missed everything on a shot from the right wing.

Angel Reese scored 20 points with 16 rebounds for the Terps, who led almost the entire game and finally held off the slumping Hoosiers (19-7, 11-5 Big Ten), which lost their third consecutive game and fourth in five games to close the regular season.

Maryland (21-7, 13-4) had an eight-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Michigan last weekend, but the Terps rebounded despite the absence of guard Ashley Owusu, who was out with an illness.

Benzan handled much of the ball-handling in Owusu's absence, and she finished with 10 points and six assists.

Maryland led by four heading into the fourth quarter, and Indiana couldn't get the lead lower than that until Cardano-Hillary's 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds to play – her first basket of the game after eight misses.

With the score 65-64, Benzan slipped free in close and scored, meaning the Hoosiers needed a 3 to tie. Maryland did a good job making it tough on Indiana's final possession, and the Hoosiers were running out of time when Cardano-Hillary tossed up an air ball.

Grace Berger led Indiana with 16 points. Ali Patberg added 13 and Aleksa Gulbe 10.

Diamond Miller scored 16 points for Maryland, which had lost five consecutive games against top-10 opponents. Included in that stretch was an overtime defeat against Indiana on Jan. 2.

Indiana took a 2-0 lead, and that was the only time the Hoosiers were ahead. Shyanne Sellers made a 3-pointer to put Maryland up 19-8 late in the first quarter, and a 3 by Chloe Bibby made it 35-23 in the second.

Indiana closed the half on a 9-2 run and trailed 37-32, but Maryland returned the favor with an 8-2 run to start the third quarter.

Women

No. 7 UCONN 93, ST. JOHN'S 38: At Hartford, Connecticut, Paige Bueckers scored eight points in 12 minutes Friday night, returning from a left knee injury that kept her out for more than two months.

The reigning national player of the year had not played since Dec. 5, when she suffered a tibial plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee during the final seconds of the Huskies' win over Notre Dame.

Bueckers didn't start this one, but checked in with 3:41 left in the first quarter to a standing ovation with the Huskies already leading 19-4.

The fans were on their feet again after Bueckers made a couple of juke moves and drained her first shot to beat the first-quarter buzzer. The Huskies led 30-8 after 10 minutes.

“It's been challenging, hard, just having to watch the team, not being able to play and help them in practice and in game – all the rehab,” she told television network SNY before the game. “It's been a mental challenge for sure, a physical challenge as well. But, I'm just so excited and I don't think words can explain how excited I am to be out there.”

Freshman Azzi Fudd led the Huskies (21-5, 15-1 Big East) with 19 points. Aaliyah Edwards added 16 and Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Caroline Ducharme each scored 13.

Camree Clegg and Kadaja Bailey each had nine points for St. John's (11-17, 7-11), which had won four of its previous five games.