Badgers control own destiny in Big Ten race

PISCATAWAY, N.J.  While they werent the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten Conference, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said thats been his teams goal since the start of the season.

Win the next game, and the No. 13 Badgers (23-5, 14-4) will have the regular-season title.

This group has had a Big Ten championship in their sights since we started in the offseason, Gard said Saturday after a hard-fought 66-61 road win over Rutgers. This is a group thats stayed the course and continued to take it one day at a time.

As usual, Johnny Davis led the way, scoring 15 of his 19 points in the second half. He had a lot of help as Brad Davison added 14 points, Chucky Hepburn had 13 and Tyler Wahl had 11 in helping the Badgers win their fourth straight game.

Wisconsin can win the title on Tuesday when it plays host to No. 4 Purdue, which lost to Michigan State. The Badgers won the earlier meeting.

No. 17 TENNESSEE 67, No. 3 AUBURN 62: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points and Zakai Zeigler had 11 of his 13 points in the second half to lead the Volunteers.

Kennedy Chandler had 13 and Josiah-Jordan James added 10 for Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 Southeastern Conference).

Auburn (25-4, 13-3) was led by Jabari Smith with 27 points.

No. 10 BAYLOR 80, No. 5 KANSAS 70: In Waco, Texas, Flo Thamba had 18 points, Jeremy Sochan had 17 and the Bears overcame a big early deficit to beat the Jayhawks.

The Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) went ahead to stay at 65-63 on Thambas jumper with 4:07 left.

The Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

No. 18 ARKANSAS 75, No. 6 KENTUCKY 73: In Fayetteville, Arkansas, JD Notae had 30 points and eight assists, and the Razorbacks topped the Wildcats. Jaylin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas (23-6, 12-4).

Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sahvir Wheeler and former North Side standout Keion Brooks Jr. each scored 14.

No. 7 DUKE 97, SYRACUSE 72: In Syracuse, New York, Mark Williams scored a season-high 28 points, Paolo Banchero had 21 and AJ Griffin added 20 as the Blue Devils beat the Orange.

It was the final regular-season meeting between the two winningest coaches in Division I history  Dukes Mike Krzyzewski (1,195), whos retiring, and Syracuses Jim Boeheim (997). It was Krzyzewskis 200th road win in the Atlantic Coast Conference, extending his record.

Duke (25-4, 15-3 ACC) has a seven-game road winning streak. Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) with 23 points.