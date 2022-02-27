Mastodons share Horizon crown

DETROIT – Deonte Billups had 18 points off the bench to lift Purdue Fort Wayne to an 81-78 win over Detroit Mercy on Saturday that was the Mastodons' ninth consecutive victory and clinched a share of the Horizon League regular season title with Cleveland State, which lost to Oakland.

Jarred Godfrey had 16 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (20-10, 15-6 Horizon League). Jalon Pipkins added 12 points, while Bobby Planutis scored 11.

PFW enters the Horizon League tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Mastodons will play host to a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Coliseum. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Purdue Fort Wayne won't know their opponent until after Tuesday's opening around.

GRACE 84, INDIANA WESLEYAN 76: At Marion, Frankie Davidson made 7 of 12 shots and scored 21 points for the Lancers (24-8) in an upset of the top seed in the semifinals of the Crossroads League Tournament. Jakob Gibbs added 13 points for fifth-seeded Grace. Indiana Wesleyan (26-6) was paced by Spencer Piercefield's 20.

LOURDES 89, INDIANA TECH 79: At the Schaefer Center, Little Anderson made 10 of 19 shots, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc, on his way to 28 points for Lourdes (23-7) in the upset over the top-seeded Warriors in the semifinals of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament. Blake Davison had 20 points and Rog Stein 17 with eight rebounds for Indiana Tech (25-7).

MARIAN 75, HUNTINGTON 71: In Indianapolis, Christian Harvey's 18 points led second-seeded Marian (25-4) in the other Crossroads League semifinal. Sixth-seeded Huntington (22-10) was paced by Zach Goodline's 25 points.

NOTRE DAME 90, GEORGIA TECH 56: In South Bend, Dane Goodwin scored 17 points and Blake Wesley added 15 as the Irish clinched at least a top-four seed – and an automatic berth into the quarterfinals – in the ACC Tournament. Prentiss Hubb had 13 points and six assists for Notre Dame (21-8, 14-4 ACC).

BALL STATE 75, EASTERN MICHIGAN 64: In Muncie, Payton Sparks had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Demarius Jacobs had 14 points to carry the Cardinals (13-15, 8-9 Mid-American Conference). Miryne Thomas and Jaylin Sellers added 12 points apiece.

MARQUETTE 64, BUTLER 56: In Milwaukee, Darryl Morsell scored 16 as the Golden Eagles (18-10, 10-7 Big East) won their seventh straight home game. Bryce Golden scored 14 for the Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13).

Women

HOPE 54, TRINE 50: In Angola, Sydney Muller scored 15 points as the Flying Dutch beat the Thunder (24-3) to win the MIAA Tournament title. Tara Bieniewicz scored a game-high 17 points for Trine.

MILWAUKEE 53, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 51: At the Gates Center, the Mastodons erased a 17-point second-half deficit before losing. Abbigail Stephens had 13 points to lead PFW (9-20, 7-14), which also got 10 from Aubrey Stupp and eight from Shayla Sellers.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS 77, BALL STATE 72: In Muncie, A'Jah Davis' 23 points and 14 rebounds led Northern Illinois (13-13, 10-8). Ball State's Thelma Dis Agustsdottir scored 20.