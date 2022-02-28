Irish women blown out at home

SOUTH BEND – Neither coach Jeff Walz nor starting guard Hailey Van Lith expected an easy time Sunday when No. 4 Louisville visited No. 14 Notre Dame.

They certainly didn't expect to rout the Irish 86-64 on their home court in a game that had some testy moments late in the first half.

“It's by far our best first half since I've been here against a Top 25 team,” Walz said.

“They're a really good basketball team. I'm going to be shocked if they don't host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.”

Louisville was up 48-6 when Notre Dame made consecutive baskets, the second by Olivia Miles 2:49 before halftime. Miles and Mykasa Robinson then got in a shoving match. Notre Dame's Dara Mabrey and Van Lith also were whistled for intentional fouls after a lengthy video review and some heated consultation with Walz and Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey.

“It was just competitive basketball – we both had to protect our players,” Van Lith said. “It was just a heat-of-the-moment thing.”

“Apparently, Dara must have touched her and pushed her. I obviously don't condone that. It was probably more of a frustration situation,” Ivey said.

Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 20 points. Emily Engstler added 17 and Chelsie Hall had 13 for Louisville (25-3, 16-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). It beat the Irish (21-7, 13-5) for the sixth straight time.

Miles finished with 13 points to lead Notre Dame. Maya Dodson and Mabrey scored 12 each and Sonia Citron 10.

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 71, MISSISSIPPI 57: In Oxford, Mississippi, Destanni Henderson tied her career high with 23 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Gamecocks (27-1, 15-1 Southeastern Conference). Boston extended her record streak of double-doubles to 21.

“I think we're hitting our stride,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said after beating the Rebels (22-7, 10-6).

No. 21 IOWA 104, No. 6 MICHIGAN: In Iowa City, Iowa, Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 11 assists and Iowa clinched a share of the Big Ten championship. It's the first conference regular-season title since 2008 for the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4 Big Ten) and they share the championship with Ohio State.

Naz Hillmon had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Michigan (22-5, 13-4), which had a chance to win the title outright. DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown added eight points.

No. 17 OHIO STATE 61, MICHIGAN STATE 55: In East Lansing, Michigan, Taylor Mikesell scored 17 points and Jacy Sheldon added 13 points and 10 assists for the Buckeyes (22-5, 14-4 Big Ten). Nia Clouden led Michigan State (14-14, 8-9) with 19 points.

Men

No. 15 ILLINOIS 93, MICHIGAN 85: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points and Alfonso Plummer had 26 for the Illini (20-8, 13-5 Big Te).

Michigan was without suspended coach Juwan Howard, who missed the second of five games for hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach. Phil Martelli again filled in for Howard.

DeVante' Jones had a season-high 25 points and matched a career high with 10 assists for the Wolverines (15-12, 9-8).

MARYLAND 75, No. 22 OHIO STATE 60: In College Park, Maryland, Fatts Russell matched his career high with 27 points and Eric Ayala scored 23 for the Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten).

E.J. Liddell, the Buckeyes' leading scorer by averaging 19.6 points, was held to 11 points. And freshman star Malaki Branham, who averaged 26.7 points in his previous three games, had only 13 to lead the Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6).