Williams helps No. 20 Illinois to 60-55 win over Penn State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.  DaMonte Williams made four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 14 points, helping No. 20 Illinois hold off Penn State 60-55 on Thursday night.

The victory keeps the Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) in contention for a share of the conference title if they beat Iowa and Wisconsin loses to the Nebraska on Sunday. The Badgers have already clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title, and could win it outright by beating the Cornhuskers.

Jalen Pickett had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead Penn State (12-15, 7-12).

Williams scored the Illinis final eight points of the first half, knocking down two 3s and a pair of free throws. He finished the game 4 of 11 from 3-point range, while Kofi Cockburn scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Trent Frazier added 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting.

Illinois led for much of the first half, but didnt hit a shot during the last 4:24 of the first half  while Penn State hit four of its final five shots of the period to take a 30-29 lead into the break.

Illinois took a 46-41 lead after Andre Curbelo found Cockburn open for a dunk off an inbounds pass, then Frazier stole the ball from Sam Sessoms and sprung Jacob Grandison for a layup with 9:21 left.

Penn State hit its next four shots, including back-to-back scores from John Harrar, to tie the game at 49. A 3-pointer from Dallion Johnson briefly lifted Penn State into the lead before Grandison hit a corner 3 at the 4:34 mark that put Illinois ahead for good.

The Nittany Lions missed 10 of their last 11 shots, including a 3 from Myles Dread that wouldve tied it at 55 with 41 seconds to go. Illinois made five of six free throws in the final minute to close out the win.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have shown plenty of mettle in Micah Shrewsberrys first year as coach, notching impressive wins over Iowa and Michigan State. But they lack the firepower to hang with the Big Tens top teams, ranking dead-last in the conference in scoring.

Illinois: On a poor shooting night, Illinois got just enough from its veterans, proving it can win ugly when Cockburn isnt as influential as usual. Holding Penn State to a 3-of-14 clip from 3-point range in the second half was a big help.

UP NEXT

Penn State: At Rutgers on Sunday.

Illinois: Hosts Iowa on Sunday.