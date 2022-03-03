Freshman carries Seminoles past Irish

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – John Butler had 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocks – all career highs – to lead Florida State to a 74-70 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Butler, a freshman, also had a career-best four 3-pointers for Florida State (16-13, 9-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) to keep the Fighting Irish (21-9, 14-5) from clinching the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament and their first-ever victory in Tallahassee in six visits.

RayQuan Evans, Anthony Polite and Tanor Ngom scored 12 points each for the Seminoles with Evans adding seven rebounds and five assists.

Blake Wesley scored 21 points, Paul Atkinson Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season and Prentiss Hubb added 10 points for Notre Dame.

The Seminoles were without ACC freshman of the week and second-leading scorer Matthew Cleveland, sidelined by a non-COVID illness.

FSU made 12 of 29 from the behind the 3-pount arc, matching its best in ACC action this season. Notre Dame missed all 10 of its second-half 3-point tries.

The Irish are in a two-way tie for second place with North Carolina, which they beat in their only regular-season meeting.

Women

BALL STATE 75, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 69: In Mount Pleasant, Michigan, the Cardinals trailed 59-57 after three quarters before winning the final stanza 18-10.

Annie Rauch scored 24 points in 26 minutes off the bench for Ball State (17-11, 10-8 Mid-American Conference).

In a matchup featuring a pair of former Northeast Corner Conference standouts, Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman finished with nine points, seven assists, three rebounds and two blocks for the Cardinals, while Angola product Hanna Knoll scored 13 points and dished out three assists for the Chippewas (4-24, 2-17).

RUTGERS 75, PENN STATE 50: In Indianapolis, Osh Brown had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Shug Dickson had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high nine assists, and No. 13 seed Rutgers beat 12th-seeded Penn State in the opener of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Rutgers (11-19) plays No. 5 seed Indiana today after posting its largest winning margin in a Big Ten tournament game.

Rutgers held the Big Ten's second-leading scorer, Makenna Marisa, to just 15 points after entering averaging 22.5.

ILLINOIS 75, WISCONSIN 66: Aaliyah Nye scored 17 points, Kendall Bostic notched her sixth double-double of the season and 14th-seeded Illinois snapped an 11-game losing streak with a win over 11th-seeded Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Illinois (7-19) is the first 14 seed to advance to the second round since Purdue in 2015. The Illini will take on sixth-seeded Nebraska today.

Bostic had 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as all five Fighting Illini starters scored in double figures. Erika Porter, averaging 3.6 points coming in, scored a career-high 15.

Katie Nelson scored 27 points with eight assists to lead Wisconsin (8-21). Julie Pospisilova added 17 points and Halle Douglass had 15.