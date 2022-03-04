Indiana women advance in tourney

INDIANAPOLIS – Ali Patberg scored 19 points and Grace Berger had 17 to help No. 14 Indiana end a three-game losing streak with a 66-54 win over Rutgers in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Thursday.

MacKenzie Holmes had 11 points for the fifth-seeded Hoosiers (20-7), who reached 20 wins for the seventh straight season.

Indiana faces the 4 seed, 11th-ranked Maryland, in the quarterfinals today. The last time the Hoosiers were the fifth seed was in 2002 when they won the tournament.

Patberg hit five three-pointers, matching the team record for threes in the conference tournament, and had six assists and five rebounds. Berger had six rebounds and six assists.

Osh Brown and Sayawni Lassiter both had 12 points for 13th-seeded Rutgers (11-20). The Scarlet Knights lost Shug Dickson, who had eight points, to an ankle injury i the second half.

Indiana led 32-26 at the half, the difference being at the foul line where the Hoosiers were seven of nine and Rutgers was one of two.

The Hoosiers got a little separation in the third quarter with Berger's jumper making it 48-37 going into the fourth.

Nicole Cardano-Hillary's three-pointer pushed the lead to 57-41 with less than six minutes to go.

MICHIGAN STATE 73, PURDUE 69: Nina Clouden scored 23 points, including the clinching free throws with 2.5 seconds left to lift the Spartans in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Clouden, the leading free-throw shooter in the league, was 10 of 11 from the line but the miss was one of four the eighth-seeded Spartans missed in the last 31 seconds, keeping the ninth-seeded Boilers in it.

Michigan State plays top-seeded Ohio State in the quarterfinals today. The Spartans lost to the Buckeyes twice in the regular-season.

Tamara Farquhar scored five points before Clouden made a pair of free throws to cap a 7-0 surge that put the Spartans up 73-69 with 1:39 to play. A Jeanae Terry 3-pointer and Abbey Ellis' layup with five seconds to go put the pressure on Clouden, an 88% free throw shooter.

Alisia Smith scored 15 points, Taiyier Parks 12 and Matilda Ekh 10 for the Spartans (15-14), who were nine of 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Farquhar had nine points and nine rebounds.

Ellis and Madison Layden scored 17 points each for the Boilermakers (16-14). Terry had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Men

No. 20 ILLINOIS 60, PENN STATE 55: In Champaign, Illinois, Da'Monte Williams made four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 14 points, helping the Illini hold off the Nittany Lions.

The victory keeps Illinois (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) in contention for a share of the conference title if they beat Iowa and Wisconsin loses to Nebraska on Sunday.

Jalen Pickett had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead Penn State (12-15, 7-12).

No. 23 OHIO STATE 80, MICHIGAN STATE 69: In Columbus, Ohio, Malaki Branham scored 22 points as the Buckeyes snapped a two-game losing streak.

Ohio State (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten) made its first five shots and sped to a 13-0 lead on the Spartans (19-11, 10-9), who were led by Gabe Brown's 13 points.