Holmes scores 17 as IU reaches Big Ten semis

INDIANAPOLIS – Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points in her best game since being injured, Grace Berger had a double-double and 14th-ranked Indiana turned back No. 11 Maryland 62-51 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament on Friday.

Holmes, in her sixth game back after missing four weeks with a knee injury, made 7 of 10 shots and led the fifth-seeded Hoosiers in scoring for the first time since Christmas.

Indiana (21-7) meets top-seeded and 13th-ranked Ohio State in the semifinals today.

Berger scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and was 6 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Indiana shot 40% and made 16 of 20 free throws to overcome 18 turnovers.

Ashley Owusu scored 21 points, coming off the bench for Maryland as she recovers from an ankle injury. Angel Reese had 14 points and 13 rebounds, but the Terrapins shot just 31%, including 0 of 12 from 3-point range.

The teams split in the regular season, with Maryland winning the regular-season finale 67-64 and Indiana winning 70-63 in overtime on Jan. 2.

No. 13 OHIO STATE 74, MICHIGAN STATE 58: Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points, and Taylor Mikesell added 18 points as the Buckeyes closed on a 10-0 run to win the quarterfinal Big Ten tournament game.

Top-seeded Ohio State (23-5) advances to semifinals for the seventh time in nine seasons under coach Kevin McGuff. The Buckeyes will face No. 5 seed Indiana today, looking to avenge an 86-66 loss to the Hoosiers on Dec. 12.

Tanaya Beacham had 15 points and eight rebounds for Ohio State, which swept the season series by winning 89-83 on Jan. 12 and 61-55 in the regular-season finale. Rikki Harris added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Matilda Ekh led Michigan State (15-15) with 21 points and seven rebounds.

No. 12 IOWA 72, NORTHWESTERN 59: Monika Czinano scored 21 points, and Caitlin Clark had a double-double to lead the Hawkeyes in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

The Wildcats trailed by 3 when Veronica Burton made a layup with four minutes left in the third quarter but they missed their next 15 shots. When Laya Hartman ended the drought with a 3-pointer with four minutes left in the game, Northwestern trailed 66-54.

NEBRASKA 76, MICHIGAN 73: DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown had 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the Wolverines' loss.

No. 20 NOTRE DAME 71, No. 25 GEORGIA TECH 53: In Greensboro, North Carolina, the No. 3 seed Irish (22-7) reached the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals behind 17 points, 13 assists and six rebounds for Olivia Miles and 17 points and eight rebounds from Maddy Westbeld. Notre Dame made 10 3-pointers and will face No. 7 seed Miami at 2:30 p.m. today after the Hurricanes upset second-seeded Louisville.

TRINE 62, IMMACULATA 37: In Angola, the fifth-ranked Thunder (25-3) advanced to the second round of the Division III NCAA Tournament behind a defense that held Immaculata to 25% shooting and forced 19 turnovers.

Sam Underhill led Trine with 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting. The Thunder will play host to No. 14 John Carroll (23-4) in the second round at 6 p.m. today.

Men

BALL STATE 64, WESTERN MICHIGAN: In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Demarius Jacobs jumper with more than two minutes left proved to be the game-winning shot for the Cardinals.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored at the basket to give the Broncos a 63-58 lead with 3:51 left to play, but it proved to be Western Michigan's final points. Payton Sparks and Jacobs scored on layups to get the Cardinals within one and Jacobs hit the go-ahead jumper with 2:17 left.

Jaylin Sellers had 16 points off the bench and Sparks and Jacobs each scored 13 points to lead Ball State (14-16, 9-10 Mid-American).