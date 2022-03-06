Butler handed 5th loss in row

INDIANAPOLIS  Justin Moore scored 16 points, Jermaine Samuels added 15 and No. 11 Villanova broke away early to beat Butler 78-59 Saturday in their regular-season finale.

The Wildcats (23-7, 16-4 Big East) will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

The Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14) take a five-game losing streak into the tourney.

Villanova scored 11 straight points during a 20-1 run that made it 23-4. The Wildcats were up by 28 midway through the second half.

Caleb Daniels and Collin Gillespie each scored 11 points and Jordan Longino had 10 for Villanova. The Wildcats shot 49% while holding the Bulldogs to 36%, including a 1-for-11 start.

Chuck Harris led Butler with 19 points. Bo Hodges had 12 points and six rebounds.

No. 6 KANSAS 70 No. 21 TEXAS 63, OT: In Lawrence, Kansas, David McCormack had 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Jayhawks clinched the top seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

McCormack threw down the clinching dunk after Kansas broke Texas full-court press in overtime.

Jalen Wilson had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Christian Braun had 13 points and 11 boards for the Jayhawks (25-6, 14-4).

Courtney Ramey finished with 18 points for the Longhorns (21-10, 10-8), who battled foul trouble all night and will be the No. 4 seed in the league tournament. Andrew Jones added 12 points and six rebounds.

OKLAHOMA STATE 52, No. 12 TEXAS TECH 51: In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left as the Cowboys eliminated the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race.

Terrence Shannon missed a contested jumper just before the buzzer for Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State (15-15, 8-10) celebrated a win in its season finale. Oklahoma State is banned from postseason play because of NCAA rules violations, so the Cowboys cant play in the Big 12 tournament next week.

The Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6) needed a victory and losses by Baylor and Kansas to finished tied for the Big 12 lead.

Kevin Obanor led Texas Tech with 16 points and 10 rebounds,

No. 13 TENNESSEE 78, No. 14 ARKANSAS 74: In Knoxville, Tennessee, freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, whose family was left homeless by a fire in New York City last weekend, made two key free throws in the final seconds to help the Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 Southeastern Conference) wrap up the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament.

Zeigler finished with 13 points.

LSU 80, No. 25 ALABAMA 77, OT: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime for the Tigers.

Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU (21-10, 9-9 Southeastern Conference), which came in having lost three of four.