Indiana reaches Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS  Nicole Cardano-Hillary led a balanced attack with 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 14 Indiana moved within a game of making Big Ten history with a 70-62 win over No. 13 Ohio State in the semifinals on Saturday.

If the fifth-seeded Hoosiers can beat Iowa in todays championship game they will become the first team to win four straight to win the tournament.

Indiana was a five-seed in 2002 when it won the title, but there were fewer teams in the league and hasnt been back to the title game since.

Ali Patberg scored 15 points for the Hoosiers (22-7), Mackenzie Holmes had 12, Chloe Moore-McNeil 11 and Grace Berger 10. Berger had six rebounds and seven assists and Cardano-Hillary had five assists as Indiana had 20 helpers on 24 baskets.

Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points for top-seeded Ohio State (23-6), and Taylor Mikesell and Braxtin Miller had 12 apiece.

Indiana went 5 of 10 from 3-point range to 4 of 21 for Ohio State but the Hoosiers were 17 of 23 from the foul line  although five of the misses were in the fourth quarter  and Ohio State was 4 for 4.

No. 12 IOWA 83, NEBRASKA 66:, In Indianapolis, Caitlin Clark scored 41 points to lead the Hawkeys in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament on.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes (22-7), who have won five straight, face No. 14 Indiana, the fifth seed, in todays championship game.

Iowa beat the sixth-seeded Cornhuskers (24-8), who knocked off top-seeded and 10th-ranked Michigan on Friday, twice in the regular season and Clark had 31 points in each game. She had a double-double in one game, a triple-double in the other.

Monika Czinano added 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting for the Hawkeyes, who shot a blistering 67% in the second half. Kate Martin had 11 rebounds.

No. 3 N.C. STATE 70, No. 21 VIRGINIA TECH 55: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Jada Boyd added 16 points and Raina Perez had nine points for N.C. State (28-3), which is seeking its third straight tournament title. The Wolfpack (28-3) will face Miami today.

Kayan Traylor had 18 points for Virginia Tech (23-9), which was without Elizabeth Kitley. The ACC womens player of the year injured her right shoulder in the Hokies 87-80 quarterfinal win over North Carolina on Friday. Kitley participated in warmups, but did not play.

MIAMI 57, No. 20 NOTRE DAME 54: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Kelsey Marshall scored 18 points as the Hurricanes advance to the ACC championship game for the first time.

Maddy Westbeld scored 14 points for the Irish (22-7), and Maya Dodson and Sonia Citron added 10 each.

TRINE 63, JOHN CARROLL 42: In Angola, Makayla Ardis and reserve Rachel Stewart scored 11 points apiece as the Thunder advanced to the third round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Fifth-ranked Trine (26-3) outrebounded No. 14 John Carroll (23-5) 45-34.

Trine will face Springfield (24-4) in the round of 16 on Friday, with the winner facing off against the victor of undefeated and third-ranked Transylvania (26-0) and No. 21 Mary Hardin-Baylor (24-4).