Wildcats take out No. 1 to win SEC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Kentucky Wildcats came to the Southeastern Conference women's tournament needing a great run to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Thanks to four wins in as many days, their berth is secure as SEC tournament champs.

“Nope! We are not on the bubble,” second-year Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said. “We have our ticket punched! We are going!”

Dre'una Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4.2 seconds left, and the Wildcats rallied from 15 points down to upset top-ranked South Carolina 64-62 on Sunday to win their first SEC tournament championship since 1982.

Kentucky set up the shot out of a timeout with 11 seconds left. Pass the ball to whoever was open, then catch and shoot. South Carolina tried, but couldn't foul in time.

“I had to let it fly,” Edwards said.

Elzy started running up the sideline as soon Edwards' shot went up, knowing it was good. Kentucky senior Rhyne Howard watched as the ball went through the air and compared it to a moment in the movies.

“We knew it was game,” Howard said. “We knew we just won.”

The seventh-seeded Wildcats (19-11) won their 10th straight game with this the biggest yet after knocking off sixth-ranked LSU and No. 18 Tennessee to get to the championship.

No. 2 STANFORD 73, UTAH 48: In Las Vegas, Haley Jones scored 19 points, and Cameron Brink added 16 as the Cardinal (28-3) won the Pac-12 Tournament. The reigning national champions held Utah (20-11) to 7-of-33 shooting in the second half and had a 40-12 advantage in the paint to win its 15th Pac-12 Tournament in 21 tries.

No. 3 N.C. STATE 60, MIAMI 47: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Elissa Cunane had 17 points and eight rebounds as the Wolfpack won its third straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship.

N.C. State (29-3) shot just 35% but took control with a 17-4 run with Miami's offense unable to do much of anything, a burst that stretched an eight-point margin to 54-33 on consecutive 3-pointers by Diamond Johnson to end the third quarter and start the fourth.

N.C. State kept that margin at double figures the rest of the way.

No. 5 BAYLOR 82, TEXAS TECH 57: In Waco, Texas, NaLyssa Smith had a career-high 35 points with 12 rebounds as the Bears (25-5, 15-3, Big 12) clinched the outright Big 12 title in the regular-season finale. Bryn Gerlich and Taylah Thomas scored 12 apiece for Texas Tech (11-18, 4-14).

No. 7 UCONN 71, MARQUETTE 51: In Uncasville, Connecticut, Evina Westbrook scored 14 points as the Huskies cruised into the Big East title game. Christyn Williams and Dorka Juhasz each added 13 points for UConn (24-5), which plays Villanova tonight for the title.

Homestead graduate Karissa McLaughlin had 15 points for Marquette (21-10).