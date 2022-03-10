Thursday, March 10, 2022 9:27 pm
Sears leads Ohio over Ball State 77-67 in MAC tourney
Associated Press
CLEVELAND Mark Sears had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Jason Carter added 20 points and 18 rebounds as Ohio got past Ball State 77-67 in the Mid-American Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Ben Vander Plas had 14 points for Ohio (24-8). Miles Brown added 13 points.
Payton Sparks had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (14-17). Tyler Cochran added 16 points.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- IU overcomes 17-point deficit to beat Michigan 74-69
- Georgia fires Tom Crean following 26 losses in 4th season
- Georgia's Crean awaits verdict on job after 26-loss season
- Big East men: Providence 65, Butler 61
- Lukosius lights it up in OT for Bulldogs
- Michigan State nearly blows 20-point lead, holds off Terps