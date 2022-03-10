Lukosius lights it up in OT for Bulldogs

NEW YORK – Simas Lukosius hit a jumper on the first possession in overtime to give ninth-seeded Butler a lead it would not relinquish en route to an 89-82 win over eighth-seeded Xavier in the first round of the Big East Conference tournament on Wednesday.

He followed with a 3-pointer for a 73-68 lead and after four free throws pulled the Musketeers within one, Lukosius hit a three pointer and went on to score 12 points in the overtime.

Lukosius finished with 27 points and seven rebounds. Chuck Harris scored a season-high 29 points, tying his career high, to lead the Bulldogs (14-18). Bryce Nze had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Jack Nunge had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Musketeers (18-13).

Big Ten tourney

NORTHWESTERN 71, NEBRASKA 69: In Indianapolis, Boo Buie scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and drew a critical charge with 10.5 seconds left as Northwestern erased a 15-point second-half deficit to upend Nebraska in the opening round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

After forcing the Nebraska turnover, Buie was fouled with 7.4 seconds remaining and made the first of two free throws to clinch the win.

Northwestern, which had lost its opening game in the last five tournaments, faces fifth-seeded Iowa today.

PENN ST. 60, MINNESOTA 51: In Jalen Pickett hit three 3-pointers on his way to 22 points and Penn State defeated Minnesota.

Jamison Battle scored eight points to help 14th-seeded Minnesota take a 28-24 lead at halftime.

Penn State (13-16), the 11th seed, took its first lead of the second half at 33-32 on a 3-pointer by Seth Lundy with 16:32 remaining. Battle sank two free throws to get the Golden Gophers within 51-47 with 6:39 left, but Pickett answered with a 3-pointer.

Sessoms finished with 14 points for PSU, while Lundy scored 11. Harrar had 12 rebounds.

ACC tourney

SYRACUSE 96, FLORIDA ST. 57: In New York, Cole Swider had 28 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes, Joe Girard added 16 points and No. 9 seed Syracuse beat eighth-seeded Florida State in the second round of the ACC tournament.

Syracuse (16-16) advances to play top-seeded Duke in the quarterfinals today but will be without leading scorer Buddy Boeheim after the ACC announced a one-game suspension for punching Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during the first half. No foul was called on the play and Boeheim went on to score 14 points.

BOSTON COLLEGE 82, WAKE FOREST 77, OT: DeMarr Langford scored 19 points, Quinten Post added 17 and 13th-seeded Boston College upset fifth-seeded Wake Forest in overtime in the second round.

The Eagles (7-14) scored the first six points in overtime.

VIRGINIA TECH 76, CLEMSON 74: Darius Maddox buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and Virginia Tech held off a furious rally by Clemson.

Women

BALL STATE 60, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 54: In Cleveland, Ally Becki scored 15 points while going 3-of-6 from the 3-point line as the No. 5 seeded Cardinals rallied to advance to the Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2015. Senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir and junior Sydney Freeman, a Central Noble graduate, tallied 10 points apiece.