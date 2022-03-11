Unlikely hero nails 3 as Friars foil Bulldogs

NEW YORK – Al Durham has made plenty of big shots for Providence this season – at the foul line. He was about the last guy anyone would expect to sink a critical 3-pointer.

That's just how this charmed season has played out for the 11th-ranked Friars.

Durham drained a go-ahead 3 with 41 seconds left for his first basket of the game, and Providence barely got past pesky Butler 65-61 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

“It was a little rough there for a second,” Durham said. “But, like you said, the last shot went in.”

Nate Watson scored a season-high 26 points for the top-seeded Friars (25-4), who avoided an early exit at Madison Square Garden after winning the first regular-season conference championship in school history.

Jared Bynum, the league's sixth man of the year, added 16 points off the bench and defensive specialist Justin Minaya made two huge blocks as Providence advanced to the Big East semifinals for the first time since 2018 and fifth since the 2013-14 realignment.

“We didn't do a lot of things great but we did enough to win,” said Ed Cooley, the Big East coach of the year. “And I think today was a microcosm of the type of season we're having.”

Chuck Harris had 14 points and Bryce Golden scored all 13 of his points in the second half for the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (14-19).

No. 8 VILLANOVA 66, ST. JOHN'S 65: In New York, Brandon Slater made the go-ahead free throws with 2.8 seconds left and the Wildcats barely squeezed into the Big East Tournament semifinals, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the second half. Caleb Daniels scored 19 points for No. 2-seeded Villanovas (24-7).

ACC tourney

No. 7 DUKE 88, SYRACUSE 79: In New York, the Blue Devils began coach Mike Krzyzewski's final Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a tougher-than-expected victory over ninth-seeded Orange, which was playing without suspended star Buddy Boeheim.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points and Jeremy Roach had 17 in the second half as top-seeded Duke (27-5) hung on to advance to today's semifinals at Barclays Center against Miami.

The loss leaves Syracuse (16-17) with a losing record, its first in 46 seasons under coach Jim Boeheim.

Big Ten tourney

No. 24 IOWA 112, NORTHWESTERN 76: In Indianapolis, Keegan Murray scored 26 points, Jordan Bohannon had 17 and the Hawkeyes beat the Wildcats in the quarterfinals.

Murray was 11 of 16 from the field and also had eight rebounds for Iowa (23-9).

MICHIGAN STATE 76, MARYLAND 72: Freshman Max Christie scored 16 points, Gabe Brown added 13 points and the No. 7 seed Spartans State nearly blew a 20-point second-half lead.

Michigan State turned it over 11 times in the second half — seven in the final 2:26.

MAC tourney

OHIO 77, BALL STATE 67: In Cleveland, Mark Sears had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Jason Carter added 20 points and 18 rebounds as Ohio got past Ball State in the quarterfinals.

Ben Vander Plas had 14 points for Ohio (24-8). Miles Brown added 13 points.

Payton Sparks had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (14-17).