Ball State knocks off top seed

Sydney Freeman knows about big games.

The Ball State junior, who won a Class 2A state championship at Central Noble, scored a game-high 19 as the Cardinals knocked off top-seeded Toledo, 71-66, on Friday in the Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinals at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland.

No. 5 seed Ball State (20-11) will play second-seeded Buffalo for the MAC Tournament title at 11 a.m. today. The Cardinals snapped Toledo’s 12-game win streak in advancing to the conference tournament championship game for the sixth time ever and first time since 2014.

TRINE 58, SPRINGFIELD 49: In Lexington, Kentucky, Tara Bieniewicz etched her name in the school record books by helping the Thunder (27-3) advance to the NCAA Division III’s national quarterfinals.

Bieniewicz was 8 of 11 from three-point range, tying for the most 3s in a game in school history, while also setting the mark for 3s in a season with 81. Trine will face host Transylvania (26-0) today for the right to play in the Final Four in Pittsburgh.

PIKEVILLE 51, INDIANA TECH 44: In Dayton, Tennessee, the No. 12 seed Bears (19-13) stunned the fifth-seeded Warriors (30-3), who saw their 14-game win streak entering the postseason come to an end. Taya Andrews scored 15 for Tech.

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 69, SAINT FRANCIS 58: In Omaha, Nebraska, the Tigers (27-7) won the fourth quarter 22-10 to pull away in an opening round game of the NAIA national tournament. Meleah Kunkel paced the Cougars (17-10) with 15 points.

Men

GRACE 73, CUMBERLANDS 71: In Bourbonnais, Illinois, Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson scored 18 points as the Lancers (26-8) limited the Patriots (20-13) to a 36% shooting performance (26 of 71). Grace led by 16 points with 8:52 remaining before weathering a late Cumberlands comeback, setting up a date today against host Olivet Nazarene.

INDIANA TECH 70, SOUTHWESTERN (Kan.) 61: In Marion, Rog Stein and Josh Kline both notched double-doubles as the No. 7 seed Warriors (26-7) held off the MoundBuilders in an opening round game at Luckey Arena. Stein finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Kline notched 14 points and 14 caroms as Indiana Tech advanced to face No. 2 seed Indiana Wesleyan (27-6) today.

SAINT FRANCIS 91, NORTHWESTERN 85: In Wichita, Kansas, the Cougars (24-8) led 47-30 at halftime and held on to advance in the NAIA national tournament. Saint Francis finished 15 of 20 at the foul line, getting 21 points from Antwaan Cushingberry, one of five Cougars to score at least 11 points.

Alex Van Kalsbeek sank 20 field goals en route to a game-high 45 points, but the rest of the Red Raiders (21-11) shot just 12 of 31 from the floor.

HUNTINGTON 80, GEORGETOWN 69: In Montgomery, Alabama, The Foresters outscored the Tigers 40-29 in the second half after ending the first tied at 40. Caleb Middlesworth led Huntington (25-8) with 24 points. The Foresters will face host Faulkner today.