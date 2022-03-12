Spartans better than Badgers down stetch

INDIANAPOLIS – Marcus Bingham Jr. embraced being the game-changer Friday night.

Tyson Walker helped seventh-seeded Michigan State make sure the title stuck.

Bingham scored 11 of his career-high tying 19 during a crucial second-half stretch and Walker scored nine of his 11 points in the final 93 seconds to help the Spartans beat No. 12 Wisconsin 69-63 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

“I was getting challenged by my coaches,” Bingham said. “I felt like the last two games coming in, I was slacking in some areas and I just wanted to get it back right.”

It was an astounding twist. Bingham hadn't topped the 15-point mark since mid-December and entered tourney play with only two double-doubles all season. With 10 rebounds Friday, he now has two in two days.

And this one came as the Big Ten's top two seeds and regular-season co-champs, Wisconsin and No. 16 Illinois, both lost in the quarterfinals for the first time. The top-seeded Fighting Illini lost to Indiana in the first game.

Michigan State (22-11) lost five of its last seven regular-season games but now finds itself a win away from playing in a sixth title game in 10 tourneys.

“It's been an interesting year,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said.

Brad Davison led the Badgers (24-7) with 23 points.

No. 24 IOWA 84, RUTGERS 74: Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead Iowa past Rutgers in the quarterfinals.

Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins each scored 16 for the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (24-9). Kris Murray added nine and five rebounds.

Geo Baker led fourth-seeded Rutgers (18-13) with 23 points. Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points, and Ron Harper Jr. and Paul Mulchay each scored 13. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.

SEC Tournament

TEXAS A&M 67, No. 4 AUBURN 62: In Tampa, Florida, Tyrece Radford scored 19 points and Quenton Jackson made five throws in the final minute as the Aggies beat the Tigers in the quarterfinals, a loss that could wind up costing the Auburn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Jackson also had a dunk and a key block late, finishing with 17 points to help Texas A&M (22-11) follow up an 83-80 overtime victory over Florida with another strong outing that enhanced the surging Aggies' chances of landing at least an at-large berth in the NCAA field.

Jabari Smith led Auburn (27-5) with 17 points. Walker Kessler had 16 points, while Wendell Green Jr. made four long 3-pointers to fuel a late comeback that fell short when Jackson delivered a dunk coming out of a timeout and went 5 of 6 from the foul line down the stretch.

ACC Tournament

No. 7 DUKE 80, MIAMI 76: In New York, Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Blue Devils held off the Hurricanes with free throws in the final minute as they – and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski – advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Top-seeded Duke (28-5) will face the winner of the second semifinal between third-seeded North Carolina and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech on tonight.

AJ Griffin scored 21 points, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal Coach K's 22nd appearance in the ACC title game. Krzyzewski has won a conference-record 15 ACC championships.

Kameron McGusty scored 24 points to lead Miami (23-10), which beat Duke on the road earlier this season and appeared to be in solid shape for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Big East Tournament

CREIGHTON 85, NO. 11 PROVIDENCE 58: In New York, Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points and keyed an overwhelming blitz that sent the Blue Jays to a stunning rout of the Friars and into the Big East championship game.

Alex O'Connell had 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points and nine rebounds as fourth-seeded Creighton (22-10), which reached their fourth conference final since joining the league in 2013-14.

Trey Alexander scored all 15 of his points after halftime for Creighton.

Al Durham had 21 points on a miserable night for top-seeded Providence (25-5).