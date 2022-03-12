Trine women advance to Final Four

Trine women's basketball advanced to the Division III Final Four for the first time since moving to the NCAA in 2004, defeating sectional host Transylvania 54-47 in an Elite Eight matchup Saturday behind 11 points from Sam Underhill and 10 for Tara Bieniewicz in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Thunder will face Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Hope College in the tournament semifinal Thursday in Pittsburgh. Hope (30-1) won two of the three meetings between the teams this season, but Trine stopped a 61-game Flying Dutch win streak in January.

The Thunder (28-3) set a new single-season program record for victories after holding Transylvania to 29% shooting and forcing 17 turnovers.

The hosts led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Bieniewicz and Underhill combined for 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the second period, which saw Trine out-score Transylvania 21-4.

BUFFALO 79, BALL STATE 75: In Cleveland at the MAC Tournament championship game, the Cardinals (20-12) fell short of their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009 despite 20 points each for Ally Becki and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir. Becki also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman chipped in 11 points and four assists.

Men

GRACE 90, OLIVET NAZARENE 87: In Bourbonnais, Illinois, the No. 7 seed Lancers (27-8) sprung an upset of No. 2 seed and 11th-ranked Olivet Nazarene (31-4) to advance to the NAIA Tournament Sweet 16. Elijah Malone led Grace with 32 points and Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson added 13 on 6-for-12 shooting as the Lancers overcame a 13-point deficit. Grace will face either College of Idaho or Ottawa on Thursday.

INDIANA WESLEYAN 70, INDIANA TECH 47: In Marion, the 10th-seeded Warriors (26-8) saw their season come to an end in the second round of the NAIA Tournament despite 14 points and seven rebounds for Rog Stein. Tech went 2 for 20 from 3-point range.

BETHEL 78, SAINT FRANCIS 66: In Wichita, Kansas, the No. 4 seed Cougars (24-9) fell in the second round after fifth-seeded Bethel shot 10 of 20 from beyond the arc and scored 50 points in the second half. Carroll graduate David Ejah had 17 points and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes and Blackhawk Christian grad Jalan Mull notched 13 points. Another Carroll product, Dan McKeeman, had 11 points and seven rebounds.

FAULKNER 88, HUNTINGTON 80: In Montgomery, Alabama, the No. 12 seed Foresters (23-11) could not follow up their first-round upset of Georgetown and bowed out in the second round despite making 15 3s. Huntington North grad Hank Pulver had two points and a steal.