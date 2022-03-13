Jayhawks' top player comes up big in final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ochai Agbaji returned home this weekend as the Big 12's player of the year, then showed out in front of hundreds of friends and family during the Big 12 Tournament, leading the sixth-ranked Jayhawks to a 74-65 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night to capture not only the title for his team but MVP honors for himself.

“I'm just blessed to be in this position, but I give it back to my teammates,” said Agbaji, the fifth player in history to win the regular-season player of the year award and the tournament's top honor. “I couldn't have done it without them.”

Agbaji scored 16 points, including clinching foul shots with just over a minute left, to lift the Jayhawks (27-6) past the Red Raiders (25-9) and likely secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

David McCormack added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Christian Braun had 14 points for the the Jayhawks (27-6). Bryson Williams had 17 for the Red Raiders (25-9)

SEC Tournament

No. 9 TENNESSEE 69, No. 5 KENTUCKY 62: In Tampa, Florida, Kennedy Chandler scored 19 points and Zakai Zeigler added 11 as th Volunteers reached the Southeastern Conference Tournament final for the third time in five years.

Josiah-Jordan James finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for second-seeded Tennessee (25-7).

The Wildcats (26-7) missed four 3-pointers in the final minute, with former North Side standout Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady, TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler all misfiring. Kentucky shot a measly 34.4% from the field.

Brooks led Kentucky with 19 points. Oscar Tshiebwe notched his 15th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season, breaking Kentucky's single-season mark set by Dan Issel in 1969-70.

Texas A&M 82, No. 15 Arkansas 64: Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and the eighth-seeded Aggies took down a ranked opponent for the second straight day, stunning the Razorbacks to reach the championship game.

Jackson also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals to pace Texas A&M (23-11).

Stanley Umude led the Arkansas (25-8) with 20.

Big East Tournament

No. 8 VILLANOVA 54, CREIGHTON 48: In New York, Collin Gillespie buried consecutive 3-pointers late in the game to put Villanova ahead for good, and the Wildcats beat Creighton to win the Big East Tournament championship.

Gillespie led the Wildcats with 17 points.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 19 for the Bluejays.

AAC Tournament

No. 18 Houston 86, Tulane 66: In Fort Worth, Texas, Kyler Edwards had 20 points with six 3-pointers as the Cougars advanced to its fourth consecutive conference championship game.

Houston (28-5) got a season best 10 points from J'Wan Roberts to go with 13 rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes scored 19 for Tulane (14-15).

LSU coach fired

LSU has fired men's basketball coach Will Wade for cause amid “serious” allegations of NCAA violations, the university announced Saturday in a joint statement from its president and athletic director.