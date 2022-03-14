'19 NCAA champion Virginia in NIT field

Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M earned top seeds Sunday night in the National Invitation Tournament, part of a field that also includes recent national champions.

Virginia (19-13), which won its first national title in 2019, will host Mississippi State (18-15).

Florida (19-13), which won back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007, will face Iona (25-7) and coach Rick Pitino, who guided Kentucky to the national championship in 1996. Pitino also won a national title with Louisville in 2013, but the NCAA later vacated that result because of an escort sex scandal investigated during that period.

Dayton (23-10) will play at Toledo despite its top seeding because its arena hosts NCAA Tournament play-in games Tuesday and Wednesday.

Among the other top seeds, Oklahoma (18-15) will host Missouri State (23-10) in the first round; SMU (23-8) will host Nicholls (21-11) and Texas A&M (23-11) will host Alcorn (17-16).

Only the top half of the 32-team field was seeded. The bottom 16 were placed in brackets as close to their area of natural interest as possible.

First-round games will be played Tuesday and Wednesday and the second round Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament then moves to Madison Square Garden in New York for the semifinals on March 29 and the championship on March 31.