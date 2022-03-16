Lawmakers' letter says inequity persists

Three congressional lawmakers have sent a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert accusing the organization of making “inadequate progress” in addressing “historically disparate” treatment of male and female athletes.

Singling out the NCAA basketball tournaments, Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney of New York, Jackie Speier of California and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey said the NCAA was “violating the spirit of gender equity as codified in Title IX.”

They blamed Emmert for his failure to implement some of the key recommendations from the external review that the NCAA commissioned last summer after inequities between the men's and women's basketball tournaments were exposed a year ago.

“The shortcomings at the women's basketball tournament last year have been well-documented and extensively covered,” the NCAA said Tuesday in an emailed statement in response to the lawmakers' letter. “Although our work is not done, we are focused on the many improvements made since then that provide students across all our championships with a lifelong memorable experience.”

The letter notes that the NCAA “failed to create or commit to creating a chief business officer role to oversee NCAA's media partner relationships with CBS/Turner and ESPN, the Corporate Partner Program, and branding and marketing for all championships.”

The lawmakers also said Emmert has made no progress in changing the leadership structure that would have NCAA vice president of women's basketball Lynn Holzman report directly to him instead of going through NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt.

The NCAA has made changes to its women's basketball tournament this year, such as expanding the tournament to 68 teams and using “March Madness” – once limited to the men's tourney – in branding.

March Madness won't appear on the court in the women's tourney until the Sweet 16. The first two rounds are played at campus sites that aren't known until selection night.

It's impossible to have the March Madness-branded courts shipped and installed in the arenas by the start of the games, the NCAA said.