Wright State wins as Holden upstages Kiss

DAYTON, Ohio – Tanner Holden had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Wright State beat Bryant 93-82 on Wednesday night for its first NCAA Tournament victory.

Playing inside the University of Dayton Arena just 12 miles from its home court, Wright State (22-13) advanced to play top-seeded Arizona in San Diego on Friday in the West Region.

“It was a frantic-paced game,” Wright State coach Scott Nagy said. “We haven't had many teams this year come at us like that just after every make and miss and turnover.”

Holden was 11 of 15 from the field. Tyler Calvin added 21 points, and Grant Basile had 14.

Peter Kiss, the NCAA's leading scorer at 25.1 points per game coming in, led Bryant (22-10) with 28 points.

“Our guys played hard enough to win, we just didn't play well enough to win,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said.

The Raiders led 44-42 at halftime behind 20 points from Holden.

Both teams were seeded 16th.

Women

HOWARD 55, INCARNATE WORD 51: In Columbia, South Carolina, Brooklynn Fort-Davis had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Krislyn Marsh added 14 points and 17 rebounds and Howard beat fellow No. 16 seed Incarnate Word in the first women's First Four game.

Howard (21-9), in its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001, advanced to play overall No. 1 seed South Carolina (29-2) in the Greensboro Region.

Destiny Howell, the MEAC tournament most outstanding player, picked up two fouls in the first quarter and played just nine minutes in the first half before finishing the game with 11 points for Howard. The Bison shot just 30.9% from the field, but held a 53-34 advantage on the glass.

WNIT

PURDUE 82, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 60: At West Lafayette, senior guard Brooke Moore scored a game-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers to lead the Boilers into the second round. Fellow senior guard Rokia Doumbia added 13 points and eight rebounds as Purdue (17-14) shot 56.9% (33 of 58) from tjhe field.

MARQUETTE 93, BALL STATE 70: In Milwaukee, Homestead graduate Karissa McLaughlin scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting (6 of 11 on 3-pointers) to lead the hosts into the second round.

Ally Becki scored 22 points and Central Noble product Sydney Freeman added 15 points for the Cardinals (20-13). Marquette improved to 22-10.