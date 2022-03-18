Cavs top Nuggets 119-116 in OT, end Denver's road win streak

CLEVELAND  Lauri Markkanen made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29 seconds left in overtime and scored a season-high 31 points, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 119-116 victory over Denver on Friday night that snapped the Nuggets franchise-record road winning streak at seven.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic scored in the paint to cut Clevelands lead to 117-116 with 25 seconds remaining, but rookie Evan Mobley dunked over Aaron Gordon to restore the Cavaliers three-point advantage. Bones Hyland missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Mobley scored nine of his 27 points in OT and had 11 rebounds for Cleveland. All-Star Darius Garland had 25 points and 14 assists, and Markkanen added 10 rebounds and four steals.

Jokic had 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but committed a turnover and missed a shot in the final 1:40 of the extra period. Denver lost on the road for the first time since Feb. 11 at Boston.

The Nuggets led by 14 points with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter. Aaron Gordon had 20 points and rookie Hyland had 17 points and seven assists off the bench.

A DeMarcus Cousins hoop gave Denver the largest lead of the evening at 92-78, but Cleveland responded with a 24-8 run to go up 102-100 on Garlands floater. Jokics driving layup with 44 seconds left sent the game to OT tied at 107-107.

LONG ROAD BACK

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (left knee surgery), who has not played this season, spent two days practicing with their G League affiliate in Grand Rapids this week. It was his first five-on-five action since tearing his left ACL last April 12 at Golden State. That was a huge step for Jamal, but he still has a lot of work to do, coach Michael Malone said.

Fellow maximum-contract signee Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery) has been sidelined since Nov. 8, but agent Mark Bartelstein said he could return before April. There are always leaks from agents, sources and unnamed sources, Malone cautioned. I will say there is no immediate return timeline on either player.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: F Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery) and F Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness) were inactive. Nnaji has missed 10 total games with the injury since Feb. 24.

Cavaliers: F Lamar Stevens made his third straight start, giving Cleveland two athletic swingmen in the lineup. The combination of Lamar and Isaac (Okoro) gives us an edge defensively, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. G Rajon Rondo (right ankle sprain) last played on March 12 in Chicago. Hes doing more and more, and progressing well, Bickerstaff said.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Boston on Sunday night.

Cavaliers: Host Detroit on Saturday night.