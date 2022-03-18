Peacocks pull off biggest upset over Wildcats

INDIANAPOLIS – Saint Peter's acted like it had been there before.

After the 15th-seeded Peacocks bounced storied Kentucky from the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, they calmly exchanged handshakes with the Wildcats before heading to the opposite sideline to celebrate with a small contingent of believers.

The tiny Jesuit school from Jersey City, New Jersey, got 27 points from Daryl Banks III as it took down basketball royalty, beating second-seeded Kentucky 85-79 in overtime and sending countless brackets into the digital wastebasket.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Banks said. “You grow up you watching March Madness, the tournament, so to let that sink in – knowing the game was over – it felt really good.”

The Peacocks became the 10th No. 15 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 and handed Kentucky its first opening-round loss under coach John Calipari.

“At the end of the day, every team that made it to the NCAA Tournament deserves to be here. Every team that made it to the NCAA Tournament believes they can advance. It's about this night,” Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway said.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 16 rebounds for Kentucky (26-8) but his pair of missed free throws early in overtime was costly. Former North Side standout Keion Brooks Jr., had eight points, three rebounds and two assists for the Wildcats.

RICHMOND 67, IOWA 63: In Buffalo, New York, Jacob Gilyard scored 24 points, Tyler Burton added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 seed Richmond leaned on its experience to defeat Big Ten tournament champ Iowa.

Nathan Cayo also had 15 points as the Atlantic 10 Tournament champ Spiders (24-12) improved their NCAA tourney record against fifth-seeded teams to 4-0.

MICHIGAN75, COLORADO STATE 63: In Indianapolis, freshman Frankie Collins provided the spark Michigan needed in a turbulent year for the Wolverines and coach Juwan Howard, helping the 11th-seeded Wolverines rally from a 15-point deficit to beat sixth-seeded Colorado State.

Collins, pressed into the starting lineup because starting point guard DeVante' Jones was out with a concussion, had season highs of 14 points, six rebounds and 31 minutes. He came in averaging less than 10 minutes per game.

PROVIDENCE 66, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 57: In Buffalo, New York, Al Durham had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Jared Bynum made three big free throws with 29.9 seconds left as Providence snapped the longest winning streak in college basketball by beating South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits (30-6) came in on a 21-game winning streak.

MEMPHIS 64, BOISE STATE 53: In Portland, Oregon, DeAndre Williams had 14 points, Jalen Duren made a crucial basket down the stretch and No. 9 seed Memphis held off a second-half rally. Duren finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (22-10),

BAYLOR 85, NORFOLK STATE 49: In FORT WORTH, Texas, Matthew Mayer scored a career-high 22 points and defending national champion Baylor beat Norfolk State. Freshman Jeremy Sochan added 15 points and seven rebounds for the top-seeded Bears (27-6)

TENNESSEE 88, LONGWOOD 56: In Indianapolis, Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Tennessee pounded Longwood, showing why it felt it deserved better than a No. 3 seed.

The Volunteers (27-7) shot 60% from the field and had four players score in double figures. The runaway win came just four days after they won the SEC Tournament for the first time in 43 years.

GONZAGA 93, GEORGIA STATE 72: In Portland, Oregon, Drew Timme scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half and top overall seed Gonzaga (27-3) struggled to shake No. 16 seed Georgia State before pulling away late.

NORTH CAROLINA 95, MARQUETTE 63: In Fort Worth, Texas, Brady Manek scored 28 points, Caleb Love had 21 of his 23 before halftime and North Carolina routed Marquette.

Love made six 3-pointers, all in the first 19 minutes, to tie the single-game tournament team record for the Tar Heels (25-9).

NEW MEXICO STATE 70, UCONN 63: In Buffalo, New York, Teddy Allen scored 37 points and New Mexico State won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time almost three decades, upsetting fifth-seeded Connecticut.

CREIGHTON 72, SAN DIEGO ST. 69, OT: In Fort Worth, Texas, Trey Alexander converted a go-ahead, three-point play late in overtime, and Creighton rallied to beat San Diego State.

The Bluejays hadn't led since the first five minutes of the game when Alexander, who also had the tying bucket late in regulation, was fouled on the layup. The free throw put Creighton up 71-69 with 1:08 left.

Alexander scored 18 points, and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

NAIA

COLLEGE OF IDAHO 71, GRACE 66: In Kansas City, Missouri, No. 7 seed Grace (27-9) succumbed in the Sweet 16 of the NAIA Tournament despite 18 points and nine rebounds from Elijah Malone. Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson added nine points and six rebounds. The Lancers committed 18 turnovers to just eight for No. 3 seed College of Idaho (32-4). Grace has not been past the Sweet 16 since 2013.

Women

LONGWOOD 74, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 70: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Akila Smith had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Kyla McMakin added 18 and No. 16 seed Longwood led by 22 points before holding off Mount St. Mary's in an inaugural First Four game.