Yellow Jackets just glad to be chasing a real title this time

The last two seasons, Randolph-Macon has ended the season with a win – and then just went home.

In 2020, the Yellow Jackets won their second-round NCAA Tournament game, but the COVID-19 shutdown hit before they could play their Sweet Sixteen game. In 2021, the NCAA Division III Tournament was called off once more because too many conferences opted not to compete because of ongoing COVID issues, so the championship season officially ended when Randolph-Macon won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets, who were ranked No. 1 at the time, opted to play No. 2 Trine in a self-organized championship game, which they won 69-55.

But it's not the same as a visit to the traditional Final Four, where Randolph-Macon (31-1), the current unanimous No. 1, will play No. 2 Marietta at Memorial Coliseum tonight.

“Ending the last two years on a win is the weirdest feeling,” senior guard Buzz Anthony said. “I remember after sophomore year, we lost to Swarthmore, and I had the box score taped on my door. It was easy to be motivated.”

Now the Yellow Jackets are hoping they end the season with two more wins – and actually get to claim an NCAA title this time. They are in this position largely because of their defense, which is second in men's Division III basketball with just 58.8 points allowed per game. Randolph-Macon has only given up 60 or more points once since the start of ODAC conference tournament, in a 92-69 win over UMass-Dartmouth in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

“It starts with competitive guys that care on that end of the floor,” Yellow Jackets coach Josh Merkel said. “We talk about two-way defenders and two-way players, that you can't win at the highest level if you only play at one end. We just want to make things tough, everything is earned. We want to force people to shoot over a body. I don't know that it's that different from what a lot of coaches are working on. We've been able to add a zone and learn, and I think they've been really good about getting better as the game goes on, trust your habits, trust what we do.”

The Yellow Jackets and Final Four opponent Marietta have already met once this season, with Randolph-Macon winning 82-74 in November.

Their lone loss this season came against Christopher Newport, which the No. 2 Pioneers (25-2) beat 81-79 in the quarterfinals.

“Watching the film, I think both teams are probably a lot better than they were back in November,” Marietta coach Jon VanderWal said. “I'm actually happy that we played them earlier in the year, we could see what we've got to get better at, directly in regards to them. When you watch a lot of the NCAA Tournament teams play against teams that you don't even know, you're kind of guessing and wondering how your game plan is going to work. You kind of know who Randolph-Macon is and what we need to fix.”

VanderWal said that some of the fans back home in Ohio are upset that the Pioneers get the No. 1 team in the country in the semifinals, but he said he doesn't mind, because it means they get most of the week to prepare, while the winners of the semis have just one day to get ready for the championship.

