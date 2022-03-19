Edwards scores 25 to power Houston past UAB in NCAA opener

PITTSBURGH  Kyler Edwards scored 25 points, Fabian White Jr. added 14 and Houston looked like a team capable of making another deep run in March as it opened the NCAA Tournament with an 82-68 win over UAB on Friday night.

Edwards, who played three years at Texas Tech before transferring to Houston, made six 3-pointers  the last an exclamation point in the final minute  and controlled the fast tempo.

The Cougars (30-5) advanced in the South Region and will play fourth-seeded Illinois on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16. The Fighting Illini rallied to beat Chattanooga 54-53 and avoid a second straight early-round exit.

Houston made it to the Final Four a year ago but doesn't have a single starter left from that squad, which lost to eventual champion Baylor in the semifinals. But that's hardly declawed the high-powered Cougars, who have won 10 of 11  nine by double digits.

Coach Kelvin Sampson brought in Edwards and has two other transfer starters  Taze Moore (Cal State-Bakersfield) and Josh Carlton (Connecticut)  on a team that can dazzle on offense and play nose-to-nose defense when it needs to.

The Blazers (27-8) did all they could to stay close to Houston, but any time UAB threatened, the Cougars answered with a layup, dunk or 3-pointer.

UAB's leading scorer Jordan Jelly Walker had a rough night while maybe trying to do too much to keep his team close. He finished with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting and had five turnovers.

Unlike the Illinois-Chattanooga slugfest, Houston and UAB came out flying.

The Cougars, who put on a dunking show in warmups that would make their school's famed Phi Slamma Jamma alumni teams proud, made seven of their nine 3-pointers and opened a 34-16 lead.

One of those 3s came from Jamal Shead, who after banking in his long shot yelled to his teammates, I called it.

Houston also showed why it came into the tournament as the nation's leader in field-goal percentage defense. The Cougars were giving the Blazers no easy looks early.

However, the Blazers regrouped and responded with a late 10-4 burst to close within 46-37 at the half.

SECOND TO ONE

Houston is often overlooked in discussions about college basketball's top programs. But the numbers support the Cougars' excellence.

Since 2017, only Gonzaga (151-15) has a better record than Houston (142-29). Kansas and Villanova are third and fourth, respectively.