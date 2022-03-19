Michigan State survives, edges Davidson 74-73 in NCAAs

GREENVILLE, S.C.  Joey Hauser hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points, and Michigan State withstood a desperation charge by Davidson in the final minute for a 74-73 victory on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament's first round.

A.J. Hoggard added 14 points for the Spartans (23-12), the West Region's No. 7 seed, who advanced to set up one more marquee NCAA Tournament matchup with second-seeded Duke and retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Hauser carried a heavy offensive load for Michigan State, hitting his first eight shots before finishing 9 of 12 from the field with four 3-pointers.

Luka Brajkovic scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting to lead Davidson. Sam Mennenga added 15 points.

Michigan State had to wrestle away control of a tight game against the Wildcats in the second half. The Spartans used a 13-3 run to go ahead for good while allowing just one field goal over a critical 6-minute, pushing the Spartans to their largest lead at 67-59 with a minute left and seemingly putting the game away.

Before the Spartans' push, the teams had battled evenly with neither leading by more than six points.

The 10th-seeded Wildcats (27-7) took the fight to the final minute, though, even while getting tripped up by several quick  and sometimes borderline  whistles down the stretch.

They pulled to within 72-70 on a 3-pointer from Foster Loyer, a transfer facing his former team, with 4.6 seconds left. Then, after Tyson Walker hit two free throws to put the margin back to four, Hyunjung Lee hit a desperation 3 for Davidson with a half-second left.

Hoggard threw a long inbounds pass to Gabe Brown for a deep-ball catch that killed the last of the clock to finally clinch the win for Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo's Spartans.

Now, it will be Izzo vs. Krzyzewski one more time.

The two teams have played often over the years  both are part of the four-team Champions Classic along with Kentucky and Kansas that traditionally begins the college hoops season. But despite a national title and eight Final Four trips on his resume, Izzo hasn't had much success against his counterpart: He's just 3-12 in 15 tries against Coach K.

One of those wins came in the 2019 regional finals, when the Spartans lost to Texas Tech in the Final Four. It was a bit of revenge from four years earlier, when the Blue Devils knocked off Michigan State in the national semifinals.

Izzo and Krzyzewski have combined to make 20 trips to the Final Four with six national championships between them.

BIG PICTURE

Davidson had a big year, winning the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and cracking the Top 25 briefly for the first time in seven years. The Wildcats lost to Richmond in the A-10 tournament final but did enough to earn the second at-large tournament bid in program history. They just couldn't extend their push into the second round under longtime coach Bob McKillop.

Michigan State opened the year unranked, then spent 12 weeks in the Top 25 and peaked at No. 10 before falling out again by February. Michigan State lost seven of 10 to close the regular season, then lost to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Now, as they play in their 24th straight NCAA Tournament, they are advancing after last year's one-and-done showing with a First Four loss to UCLA.

UP NEXT

The Spartans will face the Blue Devils, who beat Cal State Fullerton earlier Friday.