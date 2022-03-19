Buckeyes' defense holds down Loyola

PITTSBURGH – No extended March stay for Loyola Chicago and Sister Jean this time.

Not with Ohio State taking away every inch of open space. Not with E.J. Liddell creating a bit of his own with each pull-up jumper. Not with the seventh-seeded Buckeyes showing that when healthy, they can make every trip down the floor for their opponent a frustrating mess.

Liddell scored 16 points, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham added 14 and Ohio State shut down the 10th-seeded Ramblers from start to finish, winning 54-41 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Buckeyes (20-11) advanced to play Villanova on Sunday in the South Region while preventing another March run by the Ramblers (25-8), who shot 27% (15 of 56) from the floor.

“We knew we were in for a rock fight, and that's very much what it was,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said, calling it “the best defensive performance we've really had in a couple years.”

Certainly, it's the best the Ramblers have faced in a while. Loyola's 41 points were a season low and the program's fewest since scoring 39 against Indiana State in 2020.

South

VILLANOVA 80, DELAWARE 60: In Pittsburgh, Justin Moore scored 21 points, and Collin Gillespie added 14 to lead the second-seeded Wildcats.

Villanova (27-7) used a 35-10 surge spanning the end of the first half and the start of the second to turn an eight-point deficit into a blowout.

Jyare Davis led Delaware (22-13) with 17 points.

ILLINOIS 54 CHATTANOOGA 53: In Pittsburgh, Alfonso Plummer scored 15 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds to go, and the fourth-seeded Illini escaped 13th-seeded Chattanooga.

Big Ten co-champion Illinois (23-9) never led until the final minute and survived when Chattanooga star Malachi Smith missed twice in the closing seconds. His runner in the lane was swatted by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins and his pull-up jumper just before the clock expired clanged off the rim.

Illinois will play either fifth-seeded Houston or 12th-seeded UAB on Sunday in a South Region second-round game.

Illinois All-America center Kofi Cockburn had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. His putback gave the Illini a 52-51 lead with 48 seconds to go. Smith, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, responded by drilling a pair of free throws to put Chattanooga back in front.

Plummer, who hit three 3-pointers to help Illinois climb back from an 11-point second-half deficit, drove the left side and was fouled. He knocked down both shots.

ARIZONA 87, WRIGHT STATE 70: In San Diego, Christian Koloko scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the top-seeded Wildcats.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 18 points and Dalen Terry had 16 for Arizona (32-3).

Grant Basile scored 21 points and Trey Calvin had 16 for Wright State (22-14), which beat Bryant 93-82 in a First Four game Wednesday in Dayton.

East

TEXAS 81, VIRGINIA TECH 73: In Milwaukee, Andrew Jones scored 21 points, and Marcus Carr beat the halftime buzzer with a shot from well beyond halfcourt to put the sixth-seeded Longhorns ahead for good.

Texas (22-11) built on the momentum from Carr's improbable basket and led by 17 with 51/2 minutes left. The Longhorns play Purdue on Sunday.

Carr had 15 points and Timmy Allen added 14. Texas went 10 of 19 from 3-point range.

Sean Padulla scored 19 points for Virginia Tech (23-13) with 13 coming in the last 41/2 minutes.

Midwest

AUBURN 80, JACKSONVILLE STATE 61: In Greenville, South Carolina, freshman Jabari Smith had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Tigers.

Walker Kessler, Smith's partner in the paint, finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks. Auburn (28-5) won its 10th straight NCAA opener and will face Miami on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

K.D. Johnson had 10 points and a couple of 3s during a 17-3 run that put the Tigers in control.

Jalen Gibbs hit four 3s and led the Gamecocks (21-11) with 20 points.

MIAMI 68, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 66: In Greenville, South Carolina, Charlie Moore made two free throws with 3 seconds left and finished with 16 points to lift the 10th-seeded Hurricanes.

Moore drove the lane in the final moments and appeared to have his layup blocked by Chavez Goodwin. But a foul was called and Moore made the free throws.

Miami (24-10) got its first tournament win in six years.

Isaiah Wong led Miami with 22 points before fouling out with 2:07 to play with his team ahead 59-58. The Hurricanes stretched the lead to 65-58 with 44 seconds left, but Drew Peterson, who led the Trojans (26-8) with 17 points, hit consecutive 3s and his inside basket tied it.

IOWA STATE 59, LSU 54: In Milwaukee, freshman Tyrese Hunter scored 23 points to lead the 11th-seeded Cyclones.

Izaiah Brockington added 19 points as Iowa State (21-12) got its first win in the NCAA tourney since 2017 – also in Milwaukee. The Cyclones held the sixth-seeded Tigers to 37% shooting and forced 19 turnovers, stopping a three-game slide.

Hunter, who grew up in nearby Racine, made six of his seven 3-pointers in the second half.

West

TEXAS TECH 97, MONTANA STATE 62: In San Diego, Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points and set a dominating tone in the opening minutes for the third-seeded Red Raiders.

Bryson Williams also scored 20 points for Texas Tech (26-9), which shot 66.7% (36 of 54) from the field, including making 12 of 20 3-pointers. At one point the Red Raiders were trending toward breaking Syracuse's record of 67.9% (38 of 56) against Southern Illinois in 1995. They settled for a tie for fourth.

Texas Tech was too big, quick and talented for the Bobcats (27-8), who were making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1996. The Red Raiders will play 11th-seeded Notre Dame in the second round.

Xavier Bishop led Montana State with 12 points.

DUKE 78, CAL STATE FULLERTON 61: In Greenville, South Carolina, the Blue Devils began retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's final NCAA Tournament with minimal stress.

Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 17 points to lead Duke (29-6), which jumped to a double-digit lead in the first 41/2 minutes and remained in control throughout. Duke led by 10 at halftime and pushed the margin to 20 midway through the second half, avoiding the shocking exit that befell another of the sport's top programs – Kentucky – in a 2-vs.-15 matchup a night earlier.

The West Region's No. 2 seed had five players score in double figures.