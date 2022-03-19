Elmhurst feels right at home on Coliseum court

Wabash arrived in Fort Wayne hoping that their 100% Hoosier lineup would enjoy a home-state edge over Elmhurst at Memorial Coliseum.

But in the final minutes of Elmhurst's 90-68 victory in the NCAA Division III national semifinal Friday night, it was the Bluejays cheering section that was chanting “This is our house!”

The Bluejays (27-6) dominated many statistical categories from the get-go, and the comeback heroics that powered them through the last three rounds of the tournament were unnecessary:

• Elmhurst out-rebounded Wabash (28-4) 53-35.

• Elmhurst had a 52-31 edge in points in the paint.

• Elmhurst had more bench points (31 to 11), fastbreak points (16 to 6) and shooting percentage (Elmhurst connected on 45.7% of shots, and Wabash 34.8%).

Even 3-point shooting couldn't save the Little Giants, who had made 40.3% of their attempts from behind the arc this season. Against Elmhurst, they connected on 6 of 27 attempts (22.2%).

“We brought a ton of energy and I felt like, game-plan wise, our guys did a great job of following through on their best players and their shooters,” Elmhurst coach John Baines said. “We got on the glass: I think we won the first half by 11 and then when Wabash's (Kellen) Schreiber went down, I think that gave us a huge advantage in there.”

Elmhurst claimed 14 of the first 16 points scored in the paint, but Schreiber, a senior forward, began to get more comfortable in the post, scoring 10 points during an seven-minute stretch during the latter-part of the first half. But with less than five minutes to go before halftime, trailing Elmhurst 37-24, Schreiber yanked down Elmhurst's Ocean Johnson, and the back of the junior guard's head hit the floor. Schreiber was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected.

“He made a really bad play. He doesn't want to play that way, we don't want to play that way, and there are consequences. It hurt us. It didn't hurt us any more than it hurt him,” Wabash coach Kyle Brumett said. “We love him, love him to death. It's just another piece of what made the night difficult and disappointing.”

The Bluejays led 48-34 at halftime, and the lead swelled to 30 points midway through the second half.

Senior guard Jake Rhode poured in 32 points for Elmhurst, senior guard Dominic Genco – a Zionsville graduate also playing in his home state – came off the bench to add 20.

“I've said it so many times it's getting old, but he's a starter. He's an all-league level starter, and we have an embarrassment of riches in terms of our talent level, and he's coming off the bench,” Baines said. “He's playing unbelievable basketball right now. Last weekend he was our MVP. And it helps Jake also, because Jake plays with the ball a lot, and now Dom takes it. When you have a threat with the ball and you can move Jake off the ball, it's really a two-headed monster.”

Wabash's Jack Davidson finished with a team-high 21.

The Bluejays face Randolph-Macon in the final tonight.

