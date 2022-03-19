Iowa star shakes off fall, helps Hawkeyes advance

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The sound of Caitlin Clark hitting the floor and the sight of her limping when she got up was enough to quiet a sellout home crowd.

Clark, the nation's leading scorer, alleviated any fears with a wave of the hand, dismissing any sort of a substitution.

“It's all part of basketball,” the Iowa sophomore guard said. “It's all good.”

Clark had 27 points and 10 assists and Monika Czinano added 18 points as Iowa defeated Illinois State 98-58 in a first-round NCAA Tournament game Friday.

Gabbie Marshall and Tomi Taiwo each had 13 points for the Hawkeyes (24-7), the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Region. They'll play No. 10 seed Creighton on Sunday.

It was the 16th double-double of the season for Clark, an Associated Press first-team All-American who leads the nation in scoring at 27.4 points per game. Clark had a 15-minute scoreless stretch in the second and third quarters but had six assists in the span, during which Iowa extended its lead from nine points to 20.

With 71/2 minutes left in the third, Clark spun out of control trying to get out of a double team in the lane. She fell to the court and when she got up she limped trying to walk it off. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder started to send Kylie Feuerbach in to replace her, but Clark waved toward the bench that she was fine.

“It was my fault, I was out of control,” Clark said. “I know Coach Bluder wants me to stay on my feet.”

Bluder, sitting next to Clark, nodded enthusiastically.

JuJu Redmond led Illinois State (19-14), the No. 15 seed, with 25 points. Mary Crompton had 11.

Greensboro

SOUTH CAROLINA 79, HOWARD 21: In Columbia, South Carolina, Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and had 12 rebounds as the No. 1-seeded Gamecocks held the No. 16 Bison to the fewest points ever in a women's NCAA Tournament game.

It was Boston's 25th straight double-double and one of the biggest cheers of the second half on her home floor came when she pulled down her 10th rebound with 7:10 left in the third quarter.

The 21 points for the Bison broke the record held by Kansas State, which scored 26 in a loss to UConn in 2012. The Gamecocks (30-2) held Howard (21-10) to a NCAA Tournament record low four points in the first half as they took a 44-4 lead.

Wichita

GONZAGA 68, NEBRASKA 55: In Louisville, Kentucky, Kayleigh Truong scored a career-high 20 points to lead the eighth-seeded Bulldogs. Truong, a junior guard, scored 15 of her points in the second half, and those came after she landed awkwardly in a second quarter collision with Nebraska's Jaz Shelley. That caused her to miss the final five minutes of the first half.

Gonzaga (27-6), in winning its sixth straight, led by as much as 68-52 in the waning minutes of the contest.

Sam Haiby led the Huskers (24-9) with a season-high 20 points.

LOUISVILLE 83, ALBANY 51: In Louisville, Kentucky, Hailey Van Lith scored 17 of her 20 points in the first half to lead the top-seeded Cardinals.

Louisville (26-4) used runs of 13-0, 14-0 and 9-0 in the first half to build a 48-20 halftime lead. The Great Danes (23-10) came into the tournament allowing just 48.6 points per game, the second-best defense in the country.

Spokane

MARYLAND 102, DELAWARE 71: In College Park, Maryland, Ashley Owusu scored 24 points and Diamond Miller added 23 to lift the fourth-seeded Terrapins.

Jasmine Dickey led the Blue Hens with 31 points.

Katie Benzan scored 17 points for Maryland (22-8). The Terps finished with five players in double figures – Angel Reese scored 15 points and Chloe Bibby had 11.