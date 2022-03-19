Randolph-Macon gets big game from unlikely source

Ian Robertson admitted opposing teams tend to forget about him. That's unlikely to happen today, when the 6-foot-7 senior takes the court for a national championship at Memorial Coliseum.

Robertson scored 22 points, 18 of them coming from 3-point range, to lead top-ranked Randolph-Macon to an 81-63 victory Friday over second-ranked Marietta in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship in front of an announced crowd of 4,500 at the Coliseum.

“I'm playing with so many great players that I think, a lot of times, they forget about me out there. So I'm just getting a lot of open shots,” said Robertson, who wasn't in the starting lineup, yet had an impact on the game early and often with long-range shooting for Randolph-Macon (32-1) of Ashland, Virginia.

“If I don't shoot the open ones, then my teammates yell at me. So I'm just always shooting. If I'm open, I'm letting it fly,” said Robertson, who came into the night averaging only 6.5 points, fourth most on the team, but was a solid 36% shooter from beyond the arc.

Against Marietta (29-3), he punctuated the victory with a last-minute dunk. It was ironic, since just about everything else he'd done had been from long range.

Robertson made 7 of 10 shots, including 6 of 9 of his 3-point attempts, to lead the Yellow Jackets into today's 6 p.m. final against Elmhurst. Robertson's previous season high came Nov. 20 at Marietta, Ohio, where he scored 20 points – he was 5 of 10 from 3-point range – in an 82-74 Yellow Jackets victory.

“Ian Robertson continues to be our Achilles' heel. He's had the two best games, I think, of his season (against us),” Marietta coach Jon VanderWal said. “I don't know him real well, but I know he shoots 36% on 3s and averages like 7 points a game, but against Marietta he's the best player in the country. Give him credit, he made all the plays. It's just pick your poison with Randolph-Macon, they're just so talented.”

Randolph-Macon's Josh Talbert had 18 points. Miles Mallory added 17 points and eight rebounds. Buzz Anthony had 12 points and 11 assists, after he'd averaged a team-best 17.8 points coming in.

For Marietta, Lukas Isaly scored 23 points, and Cooper Parrott had nine points.

Robertson made three of his first four shots – all from 3-point range – to pace Randolph-Macon to a 25-7 lead with 12:27 remaining in the first half.

“Once I saw it go in the first couple of times, it gave me a lot of confidence. It just kept going from there,” said Robertson, who had seven rebounds.

Marietta clawed its way back into the game. Sahmi Willoughby's three-point play – he was fouled on a putback in the lane – being a key juncture.

Randolph-Macon's halftime lead was 38-28, highlighted by 7-of-14 shooting from 3-point range, but the momentum was shifting toward Marietta, which opened the second half with an Isaly 3-pointer.

“We knew they were a heck of a team, they're a great ball club, and I think we knew they were going to give us some punches here and there,” Talbert said. “We just knew to stay composed, keep talking to each other, and work through it.”

A Robertson 3-pointer from the corner cooled that momentum, giving Randolph-Macon a 51-35 lead, and he hit another 3 for a 56-35 lead with 14:05 left. He didn't get many opportunities thereafter, but a 3-pointer for a 75-58 lead cemented the victory with 1:56 remaining.

