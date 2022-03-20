Carolina ousts reigning champion Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas – So much for the idea that North Carolina is soft against top-tier competition. These Tar Heels are going to the Sweet 16 after knocking off the defending champions.

No, it wasn't easy. The Tar Heels blew a 25-point second-half lead after Brady Manek was ejected for a wild elbow and starting guard Caleb Love fouled out, and they had some issues when top-seeded Baylor turned up the full-court pressure. But they never fell behind, played with poise in overtime and pulled out a 93-86 victory Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“All year we've just been hearing different things about us, how we're a soft team, how we don't like to fight,” All-Atlantic Coast Conference power forward Armando Bacot said. “Today, I think we really showed that we can fight. To persevere in a moment like that and just come together, I'm just so proud of everyone.”

RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points with a nifty layup while being fouled in overtime, when Bacot made the tiebreaking free throws after missing three in the final 38 seconds of regulation. Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds, along with three blocked shots.

A year after losing in the first round of the tourney in coach Roy Williams' final game, the Tar Heels (26-9) pulled off a shocker for his successor, Hubert Davis, who moves on to the East Region semifinals in Philadelphia.

“Baylor's a great team. They're the defending national champions, and they did not want to go home,” Davis said. “They stepped up their effort, but we stepped up our effort as well and we were able to make the plays we needed to make to win the game.”

Adam Flagler had 27 points for Baylor (27-7), which was 1-of-11 shooting in overtime. James Akinjo had 20 points while Jeremy Sochan had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

East

UCLA 72, SAINT MARY'S 56: In Portland, Oregon, Tyger Campbell scored 16 points to lead the fourth-seeded Bruins.

UCLA (27-7), which went all the way from the First Four to the Final Four last season, will face eighth-seeded North Carolina on Friday in the East Region semifinals in Philadelphia.

ST. PETER'S 70, MURRAY STATE 60: In Indianapolis, the Peacocks broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, getting 17 points from KC Ndefo to rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16.

Two days after tossing eight-time national champion Kentucky out of the bracket, the tiny Jesuit school from Jersey City, New Jersey, became the third 15 seed to advance to a regional semifinal, joining Oral Roberts last year and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.

Saint Peter's (21-11) ended a 21-game winning streak and a memorable season for Murray State (31-3), located in Kentucky's southeastern corner.

Midwest

KANSAS 79 CREIGHTON 72: In Fort Worth, Texas, Remy Martin scored 20 points, and Ochai Agbaji put the top-seeded Jayhawks for good with his first basket early in the second half.

The shorthanded Bluejays (23-12) stayed close with an uncharacteristically hot showing from 3-point range. One of the worst teams in the country from beyond the arc, ninth-seeded Creighton went 12 of 28.

The biggest came from freshman Trey Alexander, who swished an off-balance heave from well behind the line as the shot clock was about to expire. Keyshawn Feazell's bucket soon after got Creighton within one in the final two minutes.

The Bluejays had a chance to go ahead in the final minute, but Alexander's errant pass went off Alex O'Connell's hands to lead to a breakaway dunk for Agbaji, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half.

PROVIDENCE 79, RICHMOND 51: In Buffalo, New York, Noah Horchler scored 16 points to lead the fourth-seeded Friars.

Providence (27-5) controlled the game from the start and went up 21 on the Spiders (24-13) less than two minutes into the second half when Horchler swished a 3 from the corner. The Friars shot 52% from the field, and a season-best 54.5% from 3. They came in shooting 34.3% from long range.

South

MICHIGAN 76, TENNESSEE 68: In Indianapolis, Eli Brooks hit a go-ahead three-point play and delivered four critical points in the final minute as the 11th-seeded Wolverines booked their fifth straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Brooks finished with 23 points, including a looping, improvised hook shot and two free throws as Michigan (19-14) put away the Volunteers, who had a six-point lead with 81/2 minutes left but then went four minutes without scoring.

Big man Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and two of his 10 rebounds in the closing seconds for the Wolverines.