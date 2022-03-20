Miles' big game helps Irish roll

NORMAN, Okla. – Olivia Miles had a triple-double help No. 5 seed Notre Dame to an 89-78 win over No. 12 seed Massachusetts on Saturday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Miles had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the 18th triple-double in an women's tournament game and the 10th in school history.

Maddy Westbeld scored 19 points and Maya Dodson and Dara Mabrey each added 18 for the Irish (23-8), who will play No. 4 seed Oklahoma or No. 13 seed IUPUI on Monday in the second round.

Sam Breen, the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, matched her career high with 31 points for UMass.

Bridgeport Region

UCONN 83, MERCER 38: In Storrs, Connecticut, Paige Bueckers started and scored 12 points as the second-seeded Huskies began their run toward a 12th NCAA Tournament title.

Last season's national player of the year played 25 minutes, the most in six games since coming back from a left knee injury that kept her out for more than two months. She also had five assists and four rebounds.

N.C. STATE 96, LONGWOOD 68: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Raina Perez scored 16 points to lead the top-seeded Wolfpack.

Longwood (22-12) got 25 points from Akila Smith.

UCF 69, FLORIDA 52: In Storrs, Connecticut, Brittney Smith scored a career-high 26 points, and the seventh-seeded Knights beat their in-state rival for the first time after 26 consecutive losses.

KANSAS STATE 50, WASHINGTON STATE 40: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Ayoka Lee had 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead the ninth-seeded Wildcats. Brylee Glenn added 14 points for Kansas State.

PRINCETON 69, KENTUCKY 62: In Bloomington, Abby Meyers had career-high 29 points to lead the 11th-seeded Tigers.

Kaitlyn Chen added 17 points for Princeton (25-4), which has won 18 straight. The Tigers next play host Indiana.

Wichita Region

VILLANOVA 61, BYU 57: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Maddy Siegrist scored 25 points to lead the 11th-seeded Wildcats.

Kaitlyn Oriehl added 10 points for the Wildcats. Paisley Harding scored 21 points for BYU.

MICHIGAN 74, AMERICAN 39: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the third-seeded Wolverines.

Emily Kiser added 13 points and DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown had 11 for Michigan, who will face No. 11 seed Villanova on Monday.

TENNESSEE 80, BUFFALO 67: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Alexus Dye scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Vols remained Tennessee perfect in the NCAA Tournament on their own floor.

Tennessee (24-8) improved to 24-0 in the first round at home.

BELMONT 73, OREGON 70, 2OT: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Destinee Wells knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:02 left in the second over time to lift the 12-seeded Bruins.

Belmont (23-7) upset 14th-ranked Gonzaga in the Texas bubble last year in the women's NCAA Tournament. The Bruins won their 13th straight and 19th in their last 21 games overall.

Spokane Region

OHIO STATE 63, MISSOURI STATE 56: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jacy Sheldon had 25 points and five steals as the sixth-seeded Buckeyes overcame an early double-digit deficit to advance.

Sheldon also made 10 of 12 free throws for the Buckeyes (24-6), who didn't take the lead for good until Taylor Mikesell made a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 54-52 with 3:10 left.

LSU 83, JACKSON STATE 77: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Khayla Pointer capped a 26-point performance with a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute to lead the third-seeded Tigers, who rallied from 10 points down in the final 4:42.