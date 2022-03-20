Top-ranked Yellow Jackets cruise

As the confetti fell at Memorial Coliseum, and the Randolph-Macon men's basketball team collected its first NCAA Division III championship trophy, a Yellow Jackets fan shouted from the stands: “It could've been a threepeat.”

That would have been a tall order, even if the 2020 and 2021 postseasons hadn't been scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there's no denying that years of work, and stomaching the pain that came with losing two shots at NCAA trophies because of reasons out of their control, made the exhilaration of winning Saturday night that much sweeter.

“This feels great,” Randolph-Macon's Miles Mallory said after a 75-45 victory over Elmhurst, in front of an announced crowd of 3,912 at the Coliseum, which staged the Division III Final Four for a second time and will continue to host through 2026.

“I'm really excited thinking about how two years ago, our season ended because of COVID. I was laying in my bed, kind of staring at the ceiling and thinking about when I could play basketball again. The hunger had been building up for two years now and this feels great, even better than I thought it would.”

Josh Talbert had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and three steals to lead the top-ranked Yellow Jackets (33-1), who have won 27 in a row since falling to Christopher Newport.

Buzz Anthony added 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Mallory had 10 points, nine rebounds and three shot blocks. Daniel Mbangue also had 10 points for Randolph-Macon, which outshot the Bluejays 47.4% to 27.4%.

“We talk about how everything is earned and it's super gratifying to see this group come to fruition, to see the joy on their and their families' faces, and to cut down the net has made this a journey that we're really proud of,” said Josh Merkel, coach of Randolph-Macon, which is in Ashland, Virginia.

Lavon Thomas led 16th-ranked Elmhurst (Illinois) with 10 points and eight rebounds. Jake Rhode added nine points for the Bluejays (27-7), who had advanced to the title game with a 90-68 victory Friday over Wabash, a team made up of all Indiana players.

“This has really been a dream come true. This group has been really special and I'll have countless memories that are going to last forever and I wouldn't trade this for the world,” said Elmhurst's Dominic Genco of Fishers, the only Indiana native on the court Saturday. He had six points.

“These guys are my brothers and I love them to death. It's really been special, a great month, and I'm sad that it's over now.”

In its semifinal game, Randolph-Macon defeated second-ranked Marietta (Ohio) 81-63. Ian Robertson had 22 points – more than 15 above his average. He had eight points Saturday.

Randolph-Macon was headed to the Sweet Sixteen in 2020 when the pandemic halted play. In 2021, with no tournament, Randolph-Macon was ranked No. 1 and scheduled a game with No. 2 Trine, as a de facto national championship, and the Yellow Jackets won 69-55.

