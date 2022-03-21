Error-prone Badgers fall to 11th-seeded Cyclones

MILWAUKEE – Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points and 11th-seeded Iowa State surprised Wisconsin in the Badgers' backyard, advancing to the Sweet 16 with a 54-49 victory Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Izaiah Brockington added 10 points as the gritty Cyclones used their tough defense to hold off Johnny Davis and Co. in front of a raucous pro-Wisconsin crowd about 80 miles away from the school's Madison campus.

After winning just two games last season, Iowa State (22-12) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016 and the sixth time in school history. It will play Miami in the Midwest Region semifinals on Friday in Chicago.

Kalscheur, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Minnesota who knows all about tough games in Wisconsin, went 10 for 19 from the field. The rest of the Cyclones combined for 10 made field goals.

After Brockington and freshman Tyrese Hunter led Iowa State to a 59-54 win over LSU in the first round, it was Kalscheur's day.

Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year, led Wisconsin with 17 points, but the Badgers shot a season-low 29.8% from the field and turned the ball over a season-high 17 times. Wisconsin was leading the nation with an average of 8.4 turnovers per game.

Midwest

MIAMI 79, AUBURN 61: In Greenville, South Carolina, Isaiah Wong scored 21 points, and Kameron McGusty had 20 to lead the 10th-seeded Hurricanes.

Miami (25-10) neutralized second-seeded Auburn's 6-foot-10 Jabari Smith and 7-1 Walker Kessler to reach its first Sweet 16 in six years. Miami will next play Iowa State in Chicago.

South

VILLANOVA 71, OHIO STATE 61: In Pittsburgh, Collin Gillespie scored 20 points, and Eric Dixon hit a big 3-pointer late to lead the second-seeded Wildcats.

Villanova (28-7) earned its eighth trip to the Sweet 16 under Jay Wright after surviving a second-half push from the Buckeyes (20-12), who trimmed a 15-point deficit to two before Villanova regained its footing.

Malachi Branham scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half. E.J. Liddell added 17 in likely his final game with the seventh-seeded Buckeyes before heading to the NBA.

HOUSTON 68, ILLINOIS 53: In Pittsburgh, Taze Moore scored 21 points, and Jamal Shead added 18 to lead the fifth-seeded Cougars.

Houston (31-5), a Final Four team last season, is headed home to Texas for the next round, which will be in San Antonio, about a three-hour drive from Houston.

Kyler Edwards added 15 points for Houston, a team often overlooked but making major noise again this March.

With Houston's fans chanting “Sweet 16, Sweet 16” in the final seconds, Edwards dropped one last 3-pointer and seconds later lifted Moore off the floor.

All-American center Kofi Cockburn scored 19 in 38 minutes to lead Illinois. The big man spurned the NBA last year for a shot at some tournament redemption, only to come up short in what was likely his last college game.