Iowa's season ends, thanks to ex-Hawkeye

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Lauren Jensen found a new place last spring when she transferred from Iowa to Creighton.

She came back into her former home Sunday and knocked her ex-teammates out of the women's NCAA tournament.

Jensen scored 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left that lifted No. 10 seed Creighton over Caitlin Clark and second-seeded Iowa 64-62 in a Greensboro Region second-round game.

Iowa (24-8), which shared the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament, had two chances to tie the game in the closing three seconds. Monika Czinano missed a layup with three seconds left, then Kate Martin missed a putback as time ran out.

Jensen scored nine of the Bluejays' last 10 points.

“I just wanted to go in and play my game and didn't know what to expect with a sold out crowd,” she said. “Play my game and play with my teammates and hopefully come out with the win, which we did.”

Greensboro

SOUTH CAROLINA 49, MIAMI 33: In Columbia, South Carolina, Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 16 rebounds for her 26th double-double in to lead the top-seeded Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks (31-2) again held an opponent without a field goal in the second quarter and Miami (21-13) shot just 24% for the game.

IOWA STATE 67, GEORGIA 44: In Ames, Iowa, Lexi Donarski scored 20 points to lead the third-seeded Cyclones to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2010.

Spokane

MARYLAND 89, FLORIDA GULF COAST 65: In College Park, Maryland, Diamond Miller scored 24 points as the fourth-seeded Terrapins used a 19-0 run spanning parts of both halves to pull away.

Angel Reese added 21 points and Ashley Osusu scored 20 for Maryland (23-8).

TEXAS 78, UTAH 56: In Austin, Texas, Aaliyah Moore scored 21 points to lead the second-seeded Longhorns, who shot 71% in a blistering first half that opened a 14-point lead, then stretched it as high as 26 in the third quarter.

Wichita

LOUISVILLE 68, GONZAGA 59: In Louisville, Kentucky, Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points to lead the top-seeded Cardinals.

SOUTH DAKOTA 61, BAYLOR 47: In Waco, Texas, Hannah Sjerven scored 16 points, and Chloe Lamb had 15 to lead the 10th-seeded Coyotes to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever.

South Dakota (29-5) scored the game's first 11 points and led throughout against the 12-time Big 12 regular-season champion Bears, the second-seeded team that had won 17 consecutive NCAA tourney games played on their home court since 2011.