Michigan savors getting to Sweet 16

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Naz Hillmon and her teammates sat quietly in their locker room after helping Michigan earn a spot in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico broke the silence, saying it was time to enjoy the accomplishment.

“We need to celebrate this moment,” Barnes Arico recalled telling her players. “And, the locker room got a little bit crazy.”

Hillmon had 27 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to help third-seeded Michigan pull away and beat No. 11 Villanova 64-49 in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

“Everybody doesn't get to the Sweet 16, and we need to celebrate,” Hillmon said. “That's not to say that we need to celebrate for the entire week, or until we play our next game.”

The Wolverines (24-6) will face 10th-seeded South Dakota on Saturday in the Wichita Region.

Michigan took control with a 10-0 run over the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth.

The Wildcats (24-9) led by three points after the opening quarter, but they could not stop Hillmon.

Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, who ranked second in the nation with 25.8 points per game, had 12 points on 5 of 13 shooting.

North Carolina State 89, Kansas State 57: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Kayla Jones scored 18 points to help the top-seeded Wolfpack beat the Wildcats to earn a fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Raina Perez and Diamond Johnson each added 15 points for North Carolina State (31-3), which won its 12th straight behind a dominating second-quarter performance. N.C. State shot 55% and made 9 of 19 3-pointers.

All 13 players who entered the game for N.C. State scored.

The matchup of Associated Press second-team All-Americans Elissa Cunane of the Wolfpack and Ayoka Lee of the Wildcats never truly materialized.

The 6-foot-5 Cunane headed to the bench less than 31/2 minutes in with her second foul and didn't play again before the break, finishing with four points in points in 13 minutes. The 6-6 Lee earned her second and took a seat early at the end of the first period. She finished with 12 points, well below her season average of 22.3.

Tennessee 70, Belmont 67: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Sara Puckett hit a 3-pointer with 17.5 seconds left to put Tennessee ahead to stay as the fourth-seeded Vols held off neighbor Belmont to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2016.

The Vols (25-8) earned the program's 29th Sweet 16 berth and will meet top-seeded Louisville on Saturday in the regional semifinal in Wichita, Kansas.

OHIO STATE 79, LSU 64: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jacy Sheldon had 23 points, eight assists and three steals, and the sixth seeded Buckeyes beat the No. 3 seed Tigers on their home court.

Taylor Mikesell scored 18 and Rebeka Mikulasikova had 12 points for Ohio State (25-6).

Khayla Pointer, scored 32 for LSU (26-6), but missed 18 of her 30 shots.