Wolverines reach Elite Eight for 1st time

WICHITA, Kan. – Naz Hillmon had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Laila Phelia scored the go-ahead layup in the final minute for No. 3 Michigan, which beat No. 10 seed South Dakota 52-49 on Saturday night to reach the Elite Eight for the first time.

Phelia scored 14 points and Leigha Brown added 10 for the Wolverines (25-6).

Michigan will play No. 1 seed Louisville on Monday with a trip to the Final Four at stake. Louisville defeated No. 4 seed Tennessee 76-64 earlier in the day.

South Dakota (29-6) was trying to become just the fifth double-digit seed to reach the Elite Eight, but fell short. Hannah Sjerven had 17 points and eight rebounds before fouling out, while Chloe Lamb, the Summit League Player of the Year who averaged 16 points per game, was held to just six points.

With the crowd overwhelmingly on its side, the Coyotes held the Wolverines without a field goal for 3:40 to start the game, and led for much of the first half.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Grace Larkins put the Coyotes ahead 25-23 in the second quarter, and they led 26-24 at the break thanks to 11 points from Sjerven. Phelia, who had averaged just under nine points per game for the season, scored 12 in the first half to keep Michigan in the game.

Louisville 76,. Tennessee 64: In Wichita, Kansas, Hailey Van Lith had 23 points and six assists, Emily Engstler had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the No. 1 seed Cardinals held off the Vols to reach the Elite Eight for the fourth consecutive time.

Kianna Smith also had 12 points for Louisville (28-4), which blew most of an early 15-point lead before pulling away late to set up a date with No. 3 seed Michigan for a spot in the Final Four.

Rae Burrell led fourth-seeded Tennessee (25-9) with 22 points, but she didn't get a whole lot of help. Jordan Walker contributed 10 points but had five of the turnovers.