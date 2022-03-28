Duke's win gets Coach K his 13th Final Four trip

SAN FRANCISCO – Mike Krzyzewski slowly climbed up the ladder, bowed to the adoring Duke fans and then pointed to his players to give them the credit before cutting the final string of the net.

Coach K's farewell tour will end at his record-setting 13th Final Four.

The Blue Devils delivered their most complete performance of this NCAA Tournament run to extend the career of their Hall of Fame coach for one more weekend after beating Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night in the West Region final.

“To see the joy, I can't explain it, because, you know, I'm a grandfather, I've lived through my daughters, I'm living through my grandchildren but now I'm living through these guys,” Krzyzewski said on the court before cutting down the net. “Holy mackerel!”

Duke is headed back to the Final Four for the first time since Krzyzewski won his fifth championship in 2015 – the only coach to win more NCAA men's titles is John Wooden. Krzyzewski broke the tie he had with Wooden for most Final Four appearances with the commanding win over the Razorbacks.

“It's an honor. Coach Wooden, if he kept coaching, would probably have 24,” Krzyzewski said. “But it's a heck of a thing. We've won a lot in the tournament, and we've won a lot of games, but Final Fours are big, obviously, then national championships. That's what you put banners up for.”

Jaylin Williams led Arkansas with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

For the second straight season, coach Eric Musselman's Razorbacks fell short against a more talented team in the Elite Eight. They lost to eventual champion Baylor last year.