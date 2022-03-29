North Carolina-Duke features numerous memorable games

The Duke-North Carolina rivalry has been filled with future NBA stars and intense finishes through nearly 100 meetings in Mike Krzyzewski's Hall of Fame tenure with the Blue Devils.

Now the teams are preparing for Saturday's Final Four meeting, the neighboring programs' first in the NCAA Tournament.

A look at some of the memorable matchups during Krzyzewski's tenure:

UNC 77, DUKE 74 (1989)

This Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title battle in Atlanta was testy. Krzyzewski and late Hall of Famer Dean Smith traded words, the teams were separated during a second-half stoppage and Duke All-American Danny Ferry played with a long cut on his cheek.

The game ended when Ferry's 70-footer struck iron to nearly force overtime.

UNC 75, DUKE 73 (1992)

Reigning national champion Duke was the No. 1-ranked team in the country. UNC, featuring current head coach Hubert Davis, was just one of two teams to beat the Blue Devils on Duke's way to a repeat title.

The showdown ended when Derrick Phelps rebounded Christian Laettner's missed leaner in the lane as the final seconds ticked off the clock before UNC fans stormed their homecourt.

DUKE 77, UNC 75 (1998)

Playing on Senior Day, the Blue Devils rallied from 17 down after halftime behind freshman star Elton Brand against a team featuring national player of the year Antawn Jamison and eventual two-decade NBA star Vince Carter.

UNC 75, DUKE 73 (2005)

Marvin Williams helped UNC make a late comeback to secure the ACC regular-season title and Roy Williams' first win in the series.

The Tar Heels closed on an 11-0 run.

DUKE 85, UNC 84 (2012)

The Blue Devils rallied from 10 down with 2:38 left for a stunning road win, ending with 6-foot-4 Austin Rivers burying a 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of UNC 7-footer Tyler Zeller at the horn in front of stunned and silent Smith Center crowd.