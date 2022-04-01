Experience as player separates UNC coach

NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina's Hubert Davis doesn't have the long history of sideline success as the rest of the coaches at this week's Final Four.

He's not worried about being the new coach on the block, either.

That's because the former UNC player has something Hall of Famers Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, Bill Self at Kansas and Jay Wright at Villanova don't have: the experience of playing in a Final Four.

That's one of several experiences he draws from as a first-year coach that he said has enabled him to lead the Tar Heels into college basketball's biggest stage. That history includes lessons from from Hall of Fame mentors in the late Dean Smith and Roy Williams in addition to a 12-year NBA career.

“His experience (means) a lot, because when we get rattled, he just reminds us he's been in that position before,” senior forward Leaky Black said Thursday. “He just gets us under control.”

When Davis' team meets longtime rival Duke in Saturday's first-ever NCAA Tournament matchup between the schools, he will become only the seventh men's coach to have played and coached in a Final Four. That list includes Smith and former Indiana coach Bob Knight, with former Florida coach Billy Donovan (2000, 2006, 2007) as the most recent to do so.

Davis played for Smith from 1988-92, and scored 25 points as a junior in North Carolina's Final Four loss to Kansas. Before this year, that was the closest UNC and Duke had ever come to meeting in the NCAAs, with the Blue Devils beating the Jayhawks in the national championship game two days later.

That experience helps Davis connect with his players as someone who brings a rare perspective to the sideline in being able to relate to the demands of playing at one of the sport's blueblood programs.

Yet Davis has been eager to deflect questions about outside storylines, such as the significance of the rivalry meeting and the possibility of ending Krzyzewski's season-long retirement tour with a loss.

“One of the things that I preach to the team all the time is to focus on what is real and what allows us to be the best that we can be,” Davis said. “And what is real and what allows us to be the best we can be is focusing on our preparation for Saturday, our practice and our play.

“And those are the only things we're talking about. Those are the only things we're looking at.”

Davis, 51, has been able to push all the right buttons, transforming the Tar Heels (28-9) into a team that has won 16 of its last 19 games since mid-January.

“What Hubert's done with his first year, to get his team to do that is magnificent,” Krzyzewski said.