Gamecocks' star an easy pick as AP's top player

MINNEAPOLIS – Aliyah Boston has dominated women's college basketball this season.

The junior forward helped South Carolina go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country, putting up an SEC-record 27 consecutive double-doubles, and she has helped put the Gamecocks two wins away from the program's second national championship.

Boston, who averaged 16.8 points, 12 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, was honored as The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year Thursday. She is the second player from South Carolina to be recognized with the award, joining former Gamecocks great A'ja Wilson.

“Not often do you get the complete package. I think this recognition is for what she was able to do on both sides of the ball,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “The player of the year is usually for offensive-minded people who think that when you put the ball in the hole, you should be bestowed the player of the year. She's the full package. Every single day.”

Boston received 23 votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes weekly for the AP Top 25. Iowa's Caitlin Clark received six votes and Baylor's NaLyssa Smith got one.

LSU's Mulkey is Coach of Year

Kim Mulkey knew she had a rebuilding project when she took over as coach of LSU this season.

The longtime Baylor coach quickly was able to orchestrate an incredible turnaround for the Tigers, who won 26 games – 17 more than last season.

Mulkey was honored as The Associated Press women's basketball Coach of the Year, the third time she has won the award. Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw are the only other coaches to have accomplished the feat. Mulkey also won AP Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2019 while at Baylor.

“I'm certainly honored to be in that group,” said Mulkey, who received 10 votes to win over Staley who had eight. “This doesn't happen without players who allow you to coach them and buy into a system. We had a really, really good year.”