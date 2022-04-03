Moore badly missed as Jayhawks jacked up 3s

NEW ORLEANS – Villanova needed Justin Moore to add another scoring threat and spread the floor. The Wildcats could have used him on defense to rotate out to Kansas' shooters and help dig down into the post.

Then again, it might not have mattered the way the Jayhawks were dropping 3s in the Big Easy.

Villanova fell into a big early hole and, under a barrage of 3-pointers, lost 81-65 to Kansas on Saturday in the national semifinals.

Moore flew to New Orleans to support his team after tearing his Achilles tendon in last week's Elite Eight.

The Wildcats (30-8) tried to offset the loss of their second-leading scorer, including small lineup that cut an early 19-point deficit to six in the second half.

The Jayhawks (33-6) crushed the 'Cats' hopes with an avalanche of 3-pointers and David McCormack's inside power to earn a spot in Monday night's championship game.

McCormack bulled his way to 25 points and Ochai Agbaji went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 21.

Kansas hit 13 of 24 from 3 and scored 16 more points in the paint, offsetting a solid 3-point shooting night by Villanova. The Wildcats went 13 for 31 from long range, including 5 of 8 by Collin Gillespie, who had 17 points in his final game.

Agbaji hit five 3s for 15 first-half points as the Wildcats repeatedly left him open. McCormack took advantage of single coverage to score 13.

Villanova finally got an opening when McCormack went to the bench after picking up his second foul.

Gillespie started hitting shots during a 10-0 run that cut a 19-point deficit to 40-29 at halftime.

Villanova pulled within six with six minutes to go, but all the clawing left the Wildcats with nothing left to finish off the comeback.