Former Ball State coach Stan Parrish, 75, dies

Former Ball State football coach Stan Parrish died Sunday night. He was 75.

Parrish, who was an assistant coach for the Cardinals from 2005-08, was named the school's 15th head coach Dec. 18, 2008. He became the first Ball State assistant to be promoted to head coach since Wave Myers before the 1968 season.

Parrish was Ball State's quarterbacks coach in 2005 and was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2006. In 2008, he was one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach. He coached Ball State in the GMAC Bowl on Jan. 6, 2009.

In 2008, Parrish engineered a Ball State offense that helped the Cardinals to a 12-2 record, 8-0 MAC, the MAC West Division championship and the first back-to-back bowl games in school history. In addition, the Cardinals were nationally ranked for the first time and spent nine weeks in the ESPN/USA Today and the Associated Press polls.

Before coming to Ball State, Parrish spent the 2002 and 2003 seasons as the quarterbacks coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2002, he tutored starting quarterback Brad Johnson, who led Tampa Bay to a 12-4 regular season record and the team's first Super Bowl title.

Parrish spent six years at Michigan, where he worked with former Ball State head coach Brady Hoke. In addition, Parrish served as the head coach at Wabash College from 1978-82, Marshall from 1984-85 and Kansas State from 1986-88.

Parrish is survived by his wife, the former Ruth Purdy, son Andrew and daughter Libby. Parrish is a 1964 graduate of Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights, Ohio. He earned his bachelor's degree from Heidelberg in 1969, where he played defensive back from 1965 to 1968.