Historic comeback earns Kansas crown

NEW ORLEANS – Kansas pulled off the biggest comeback in national championship history Monday night, getting a big game from David McCormack, crucial shots from Remy Martin and surviving a tying 3-point attmept by North Carolina's Caleb Love that missed everything at the buzzer for a 72-69 victory in the Superdome.

The senior-laden Jayhawks trailed the Tar Heels 40-25 at halftime before rallying to win their fourth national title, and the second for coach Bill Self, on the same floor where they lost to Kentucky in the title game a decade ago.

David McCormack's offensive rebound and stick-back gave the Jayhawks a 70-69 lead with 1:16 left.

And after Armando Bacot turned the ball over at the other end, his sprained ankle from the semifinals finally giving out, McCormack added another basket with 22.3 seconds left to give Kansas some breathing room.

Caleb Love and Puff Johnson missed shots for the Tar Heels that would have tied the game, but the Jayhawks gave North Carolina another chance when Dajuan Harris stepped out of bounds with 4.3 seconds left.

Love's closely guarded shot at the buzzer came up well short and the Jayhawks streamed onto the court to celebrate their dramatic comeback. It eclipsed that of Kentucky, which rallied from 10 down to beat Utah in the 1998 title game.

Bacot got constant treatment since rolling his right ankle late in Saturday's semifinal win over Duke and was determined to play in the championship game.

“No chance I'm not playing in the national championship game. My right leg would have to be cut off for me not to play,” said Bacot, who practiced with the team on Sunday.