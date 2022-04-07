Cardinals welcome Hoosier back home

Michael Lewis is impatient.

The new Ball State basketball coach was asked at his introductory news conference Wednesday about patiently building the program, which has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2000, has not won 20 games since 2017 and went 24-30 in the last two seasons, but he rejected the idea turning the team into a winner would be a slow burn.

“That's my biggest weakness, you can ask my family, I'm not real patient,” Lewis said. “I didn't come here to be patient. Being patient, that's a slap in the face to these players. They're here for a reason, they've committed to stay here and chase championships. They believe I can help them do that. So, no, I don't have time for patience.”

Lewis, 44, a Jasper native who comes to Ball State after 18 years as an assistant coach, most recently at UCLA, will bring every ounce of the fiery passion that made him the all-time assists leader in Indiana Hoosiers history to bear to hang banners at Worthen Arena. In his home state, he knows fans will accept nothing less.

“I have a burning desire to be successful. This job is very personal to me because I'm in Indiana,” Lewis said, his voice breaking. “To lead a program in the state where you grew up, where basketball means so much, is something I'm very proud of. ... I'm here to win championships. I'm not coming back to this state to lose.”

After just 10 days on the job, his passion is already evident to those in the Cardinals' athletic department. Athletic director Beth Goetz saw it when Lewis insisted on getting out of the car on the side of Interstate 69 heading toward Muncie to take a photo with the Ball State sign next to the highway.

It was obvious, too, to Cardinals leading scorer Payton Sparks, a 6-foot-9 center who will be a sophomore in the fall. Sparks entered the transfer portal and had interest from high-major programs, including IU, but instead chose to remain with the Cardinals in the first recruiting coup of Lewis' tenure.

“I love the vision Coach Lewis has at Ball State and I want to be a part of it,” Sparks, who averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as a freshman, wrote in a statement on social media. “We have the pieces here to win a lot of games and I'm ALL IN.”

Goetz laid out that vision Wednesday in what amounted to a mission statement for the program under Lewis, who played for the Fort Wayne Fury in 2000-01.

“You're going to see a team that plays with heart, unmatched toughness and plays an exciting brand of basketball,” the athletic director said.

Goetz added that former Butler coach Brad Stevens, with whom Lewis worked for two seasons, told her there is no one more loyal to their athletes and institutions than the coach she picked to lead the program.

Lewis has apprenticed under Stevens and other famous coaches the past two decades such as Bob Knight at Texas Tech, Chris Holtmann at Butler and Mick Cronin at UCLA He insisted he has learned from all of them, but will not try to be any of them.

“I'm going to be me,” he said. “It's been good enough to this point. I don't see, with the help of some really good players, why it can't be good enough here.”

dsinn@jg.net