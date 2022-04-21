East Noble grad thinking big after joining Bulldogs

When UCLA was preparing to play Akron in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March, Bruins coach Mick Cronin went out of his way to praise Zips forward Ali Ali.

“You don't see a lot of guys on film that can create their own shot and make it in college basketball,” Cronin said. “There is a rare time when you're going to give a scouting report that a guy can make shots when he's guarded.

“Post guys need an angle to score. Shooters need to be freed up to make a shot. He doesn't need any of that. He makes some Kevin Durant shots. Just bang, bang, create a little space, and shoots it over you. He's really, really good.”

Ali and the Zips, playing in the program's first NCAA Tournament since 2013, lost to the Bruins 57-53. Less than a month later, the 6-foot-8 Ali, an All-Mid-American Conference honoree this season, announced he would return to his home state to play for Butler and new Bulldogs coach Thad Matta next season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ali, a Kendallville native who led East Noble to a combined 42-7 record and back-to-back Northeast 8 conference championships in 2018 and 2019, talked with Matta about making another run to the NCAA Tournament in the upcoming season and winning the national championship that narrowly eluded Butler in 2010 and 2011.

Ali remembers those runs to the Final Four under coach Brad Stevens and has already envisioned what it would be like to help Butler return to glory after back-to-back losing seasons.

“It would mean everything to go back there with Butler next year,” Ali said. “Growing up, seeing them make those deep postseason runs were special, so being able to be part of that first group to take Butler basketball back to what it used to be would be special.”

Ali played three years for the Zips and improved significantly each year. As a junior this season he averaged a team-best 13.9 points (up from 7.2 points as a sophomore) and shot nearly 41% (up from 34%) from 3-point range for a team that went 24-10.

Akron was the only Division I team to offer Ali a scholarship. Zips coach John Groce noticed Ali playing when he was scouting someone else and was taken immediately with the guard-like movements of the lanky wing.

Ali's high school coach, Ryan Eakins, who coached East Noble from 2016 to 2021, knew his star's game would translate to the college ranks.

“Ali is an incredible passer for a big guy,” Eakins said. “I hesitate using that phrase, 'big guy' because he's a guard. He's a guard in a 6-8 body. He's able to guard four positions and he's able to handle the basketball. ... Every coach thinks their players are a little better than what they are, but with Ali, I truly believed as he developed that he was able to play at a real high level.”

Ali's second recruitment was nothing like his first. This time, he had nearly two dozen schools contact him, including a couple of Big Ten programs. He ended up as Matta's first addition to the program after the longtime Ohio State coach took the job April 3.

“It was a lot larger than what it was in high school,” Ali said of his recruitment. “It's the same pitch, but it's a lot more schools and it's a lot more frequent. In high school you get months and years to decide, but here it's days and weeks. ... It's definitely a fast process, but I ultimately ended up where it felt right and where I felt I was needed the most.”

