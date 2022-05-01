Longtime Rutgers coach calls it a career

C. Vivian Stringer has been a trailblazer, serving as a role model to many Black coaches and players throughout her 50-year career.

The Hall of Fame coach announced her retirement on Saturday.

She finished with 1,055 wins  fourth all-time among Division I womens basketball coaches behind Tara VanDerveer, Geno Auriemma and Pat Summitt.

Stringer made four Final Four appearances and reached the NCAA Tournament 28 times while leading Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers. She was the first coach in mens or womens basketball to take three teams to the national semifinals.

Stringer was emotional when she talked to her team Friday night on a Zoom call.

My life has been defined by coaching and Ive been on this journey for over five decades, she said in a statement. It is rare that someone gets to do what they love for this long and I have been fortunate to do that. I love Rutgers University for the incredible opportunity they offered me and the tremendous victories we achieved together.

When Stringer first broke into coaching in 1971 at Cheyney State, there were no other female Black coaches to look up to for advice. She turned to friend and mentor John Chaney, who was the mens coach at the school.

I am forever indebted to all the coaches who I worked beside, Stringer said in her statement. Some were former players, some were colleagues, but all were friends and family at the end of the day and were my most trusted relationships.

To the young ladies that I was fortunate to have coached and mentored into the women and leaders of today, keep pushing the barriers, keep pushing for your spot at the table, and always know who you are.

The 74-year-old Stringer had been on leave this past season because of COVID-19 concerns. Rutgers will name its basketball court in her honor next season.

Stringer coached at Rutgers since 1995, winning 535 games. She led the Scarlet Knights to the NCAA title game in 2007 when they lost to Tennessee. She also took Rutgers to the Final Four in 2000 after guiding Cheyney State to the first NCAA title game in 1982 and Iowa to the national semifinals in 1993.

Stringer won 20 or more games 37 times, finishing with a 1,055-426 record. She was inducted into the Womens Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001 and enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.