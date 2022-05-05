Ball State carrying Shondell's legacy

At Worthen Arena, during Ball State's victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association tournament title match, one sign summed up much of the feeling around the Cardinals program this season:

“Do it for Don.”

Don Shondell got the Ball State men's volleyball program started as a varsity sport in 1964 and coached the team for 34 seasons, leading it to 19 MIVA regular-season championships and 13 NCAA Tournament berths.

Shondell died in November at 92, and two months later the Cardinals embarked on the best season in recent history, winning MIVA regular-season and tournament crowns and reaching the NCAA Tournament, all for the first time since 2002.

Tonight, the No. 2 seed Cardinals (23-3) take on defending national champion Hawaii (25-5) at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles in the semifinals of the national tournament. A win would put Ball State in the championship match for the first time.

“Being able to honor his legacy and his name definitely has been something for us that has just been special for this group to learn about the past and feel like we have somebody watching over us as we've been on the court every match,” said Cardinals coach Donan Cruz, who is in his first year leading the program and was named American Volleyball Coaches Association National Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

Shondell's legacy is alive not only in the Ball State program, but in his familial coaching tree, which is spread throughout collegiate volleyball. Sons Dave and John Shondell are head coach and assistant coach of the Purdue women's team, which reached the NCAA Tournament regional finals in December.

Dave's son, Kyle, restarted the Indiana Tech men's program in 2020 and led the Warriors to a 29-3 record and regular-season and conference tournament titles this year.

“It's like a movie, it really is,” Kyle Shondell said. “To have all the things that have transpired in our lives since he passed, I've felt like what my team was doing this year was part of a dream sequence he drew up ... and then watching Donan take care of business at Ball State.

“It's one of those things where if my grandfather were here and he could literally write the script of how the NCAA volleyball season was gonna go, this is exactly it. He wouldn't want it to be perfect, he'd want a little bit of a challenge, but he'd want to get out there against those big California schools and give them a chance.”

If the Cardinals beat Hawaii, they will face the winner of tournament host UCLA vs. Long Beach State.

The other three programs remaining in the tournament have won a combined 24 national crowns (UCLA has won a record 19), but IPFW volleyball legend Lloy Ball says the Cardinals are capable of winning it all.

“In the past, a lot of MIVA teams have felt like they've had to play perfect to win,” said Ball, a four-time All-American who led the Mastodons to three Final Fours and whose son, sophomore Dyer Ball, an Angola graduate, plays for the Cardinals. “I don't think that's the case. If Ball State plays consistent, with high energy and high engagement, this is a team that can in a national championship.”

The Cardinals have already beaten Hawaii twice this season, 3-0 and 3-2 in back-to-back late-January matches when the Rainbow Warriors were ranked No. 1. Now, Ball State gets a chance to end Hawaii's title defense.

“Some of it is trying to remove those pieces of the dialogue for us,” Cruz said. “It's a volleyball match and we're in the Final Four. What this team did last year and how we played last year is sort of irrelevant to what's going on right now. We just want to stay present-minded ... and if we can do that we'll be able to lock in and focus on the right things.”

dsinn@jg.net