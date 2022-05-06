Ball State men's volleyball falls in Final Four

Ball State's dream season came to a disappointing end late Thursday night as the No. 2 seed Cardinals lost in the NCAA Tournament Final Four to defending national champion Hawaii in five sets, falling 26-28, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 11-15.

The Cardinals (23-4) were playing their first NCAA Tournament match since 2002. They have never reached the tournament's championship match.

Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Player of the Year Kaleb Jenness led the Cardinals with 18 kills and 11 digs, while fellow All-American Angelos Mandilaris chipped in 15 kills and eight digs.

With the match knotted at one set apiece, Ball State rolled through the third to take the lead, finishing off the set with a kill from Felix Egharevba and an ace for Mandilaris to move within one set of victory.

But the Cardinals struggled at the start of the fourth set, falling behind 11-4 after three kills apiece from Hawaii's Dimitrios Mouchlias and Spyros Chakas, all set up by Jakob Thelle. Ball State rallied with a string of five straight points, but a kill for Guilherme Voss drew the teams even in sets.

The deciding set followed a similar pattern. The Rainbow Warriors (26-5) raced out to a 10-3 lead, but Ball State rallied again, drawing to within 14-11 after a pair of kills each for Jenness and Mandilaris coupled with some Hawaii service errors. The defending champs fought off the rally with a kill from Mouchlias; the ball was originally called out, but a challenge reversed it and gave Hawaii the match.

Ball State had beaten Hawaii twice during the regular season, on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31.

